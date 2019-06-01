StopHindiImposition: TN opposes Centre's 3-language policy

June 01, 2019 18:48 IST

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu on Saturday opposed the three-language formula for schools in the state, as stated in the draft national education policy presented by Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan Committee to the central government.

IMAGE: Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, right, receives draft new educational policy 2019. Photograph: @HRDMinistry/Twitter

The Kasturirangan Committee has recommended teaching of Hindi, English and one regional language in the non-Hindi states.

For Hindi-speaking states, the committee has recommended teaching of Hindi, English and one of the modern Indian languages from other parts of the country.

This has been seen by many as an effort to make Hindi mandatory.

The school education minister of Tamil Nadu said that the new policy will be shunned by the state.

"Tamil Nadu will follow only two-language policy. Only Tamil and English will bravely march in Tamil Nadu," said KA Sengottaiyan, whose All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party which rules at the centre.

The opposition also spoke out in one voice, attacking the policy.

"I warn the BJP any such move will cause them a huge disaster," Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader MK Stalin said.

Twitter users flooded the social network with messages against the move, making #StopHindiImposition and #TNAgainstHindiImposition the top trends on platform.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Vaiko warned of a "language war".

Reacting to the formula, actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan said, "I've acted in Hindi movies... (but) no one should impose anything on anybody. After all, it's up to the individual to learn any language of their choice."

Tamil Nadu has long opposed any moves to give Hindi greater prominence than other Indian languages.