Statement on Shakti scheme distorted: Shivakumar clarifies after row

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said his statement on 'Shakti scheme' was distorted and presented as if the Congress government in the state wanted to withdraw it.

IMAGE: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with deputy CM and state Congress president D K Shivakumar attend a cultural program celebrating the 69th Karnataka Rajyothsava, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shivakumar's reaction came after Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge subtly pulled him in public for his statement that some women wished to pay for travelling in the buses.

"Whatever statement I had made was distorted as if we would stop it (Shakti scheme). I only said some section of people is saying so. There is no question of winding up any guarantee," the Deputy CM told reporters in Bengaluru.

According to him, some people voluntarily wish to pay for their travel.

"Even though these women are willing to pay, the conductors are afraid of collecting money from them. I said we will discuss it," Shivakumar said.

Shakti is one of the five guarantees offering free rides for Karnataka women in non-luxury government buses anywhere in the state.

The Deputy CM slammed the opposition parties for making a fuss about it.

"Politics is important for the opposition parties. They could not introduce such schemes and now they are unable to tolerate it. Playing with emotions, clashes, fights between parents, siblings and in-laws is their job and not the development of the state is their (BJP) politics," Shivakumar said.

Kharge on Thursday said, "You have given some guarantees. After seeing them, I too said in Maharashtra that there are five guarantees in Karnataka. Now you (Shivakumar) said you will withdraw one guarantee."

The Congress chief said Shivakumar's statement about reviewing the Shakti scheme had given the BJP a chance.

"Don't go for saying five, six, 10 or twenty guarantees. Give guarantees according to your state budget. If you give guarantees beyond your budget, you will become bankrupt. There will not be even soil to fill the road. People will blame you. If this government fails, then there will be nothing for the next generation. You will only get a bad name and not a good one," Kharge said at a function in Bengaluru.

Regarding the Maharashtra election, he said the Congress will study the state's budget and accordingly, the guarantees will be announced.

Kharge, who is the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha added that he would go to Maharashtra after the budget is studied and guarantees are well worked out.

"Till then I will not go there. We started this exercise (of reading Maharashtra budget) a fortnight ago. We will announce guarantees in Nagpur and Mumbai," he said.

Regarding Kharge's call for unity in the party, Shivakumar said the message was not for him or anyone else present there.

"It was not for us. He (Kharge) has only sent a message to the workers on various occasions," the Deputy CM said.

He also sought to know whether there was a single instance of discord either in the government or in the party ever since he became the Congress state president and the DCM.

Shivakumar also ruled out any interference in the functioning of Congress. He said Kharge being a senior leader gives them guidance, keeping the national scenario in mind.

Meanwhile, reacting to Kharge's statement, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi asked people to read between the lines.

"Kharge said in a manner keep mum till the elections to the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls are over and withdraw it (Shakti) later'," Joshi said.

He charged that the Congress is making states pauper by making bogus promises.