Kharge pulls up Shivakumar over his 'Shakti' scheme remark

Kharge pulls up Shivakumar over his 'Shakti' scheme remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 31, 2024 21:25 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday pulled up Karnataka deputy Chief Minister over his statement that the state government would review the 'Shakti' guarantee.

IMAGE: Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar calls on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi, June 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Congress government in Bengaluru has introduced Shakti, one of the five guarantees offering free ride for women in the non-luxury government buses.

 

Shivakumar said on Wednesday that the government would revisit the Shakti scheme as some women have expressed their wish to pay for travelling in the government buses.

In a humorous but subtle manner, Kharge pulled up the DCM before media for his statement.

"You have given some guarantees. After seeing them, I too said in Maharashtra that there are five guarantees in Karnataka. Now you (Shivakumar) said you will drop one guarantee," Kharge quipped.

Quickly Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who were sitting next to him chuckled and rejected Kharge's statement.

Siddaramaiah said the Deputy CM has only said the government would review it.

In reply, Kharge said, "Whatever (DCM) you have said has given them (BJP) a chance."

The Congress chief underlined the need to stay united and never get divided under any circumstances.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
