Shivakumar's remark on Shakti scheme sparks row, Sidda clarifies

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that there is no proposal before the government to revisit the 'Shakti' scheme, which provides free bus travel for all women domiciled in the state.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hand over the compensation cheques to the family members of the KSRTC employees, in Bengaluru, October 30, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The clarification came amid criticism over deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar indicating revisiting the scheme.

Facing backlash over his statement, Shivakumar on Thursday ruled out withdrawing or revisiting any of the five guarantee schemes including Shakti, and accused media and Opposition parties of distorting his statement.

"There is no such proposal before the government, he (Shivakumar) only said what some women are saying. I don't know, I was not there. I will speak," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question regarding the Deputy CM's statement.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the CM said, "There is no situation for revisiting it at the government level. There is no such intention, there is no such proposal."

Noting that many women had tweeted and reached out to him expressing their willingness to pay for the ride, Shivakumar, addressing an event on Wednesday, said: "Let's see, we will all sit and discuss it. They are a section (of women), they may be 5-10 percent. Let's see, some have honestly expressed they are ready to pay. Ramalinga Reddy (Transport Minister) and I -- we will discuss in the government, what to do."

Shakti is one of the five guarantee schemes rolled out by the Congress government after coming to power last year.

Clarifying, Shivakumar on Thursday said, "I have not given any such statement, you (media) and other parties are distorting my statement. Some who are well off and commute by bus, like employees, employees of private companies, have sent us mails, they have informed us, I can even show you their tweets (posts on X), that their companies are covering their transportation cost..."

Observing that almost 6-7 percent, who are working in IT and other companies are getting transportation costs covered by their firms, he said they are saying that even if they give bus ticket charges it is not being taken... I had said that I would speak with the Minister (Transport Minister) on this."

Affirming that there is no question of withdrawing or revisiting any of the five schemes, the Deputy CM said, "if someone says they don't want free bus service, can I force you.... like in the gas issue (LPG) prime minister had given an option to voluntarily surrender (subsidy), I said we will think on similar lines."

"As the party state president and deputy CM I am making it very clear the five guarantees will continue for the remainder of this government's term and another five years after that, as we will again come back to power," he added.

Home minister G Parameshwara, transport minister Ramalinga Reddy and a few other ministers said there was no proposal before the government to review Shakti or any other guarantee schemes and no such discussions have taken place at the government level.

Leader of Opposition in assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party leader R Ashoka, hitting out at Shivakumar and Congress government, said the administration has become a "laughing-stock" and called it a "Tuglaq government".

"Deputy CM has claimed that he has received calls and messages from women regarding Shakti scheme. Is he the transport minister? Leaving the transport minister and CM it seems that women have called and sent messages to him. It is clear that the exchequer is empty...they are looking at reasons to cancel the scheme," he said.

As Lok Sabha elections are over, they feel that people can't do anything to them (Congress) now and hence are finding ways to "reduce" the schemes, he said, pointing out that BJP had cautioned that the guarantee scheme won't be there after Parliamentary polls. "This is the step in that direction...."

Janata Dal-Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy said the Shakti scheme is the first step towards the Congress government's plan to "delete" five guarantee schemes one after the other. "They are preparing a stage for it...."

Taking a dig at Shivakumar, he asked, "Who will say they have enough money and don't want Shakti scheme... one after the other guarantee scheme will be withdrawn, this is a step in that direction. Days are not far off for the true colour of this government to come out in the open."

Shakti scheme was launched on June 11, 2023 within a month of the government assuming office.

As of October 18, 2024, the state spent Rs 7,507.35 crore on the Shakti scheme for the 311.07 crore free rides by the women.