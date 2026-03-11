Pakistan Assures Saudi Arabia of Support 'Before It Is Needed' Amid West Asia Conflict

Pakistan has pledged its unwavering support to Saudi Arabia amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia, emphasising a commitment to regional stability and mutual defence.

Photograph: Pakistan's Press Information Department (PID)/Handout via Reuters

Pakistan will help Saudi Arabia even "before it is needed," a senior official with the prime minister's office said, amid the ongoing war in West Asia which has witnessed attacks on Gulf countries.

Mosharraf Zaidi, who is Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's spokesperson for Foreign Media, made the comments during an interview with a private television, Dawn.com reported on Wednesday.

Zaidi was asked about whether Pakistan would come to Saudi Arabia's aid "militarily or otherwise" amid war triggered in West Asia following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

"The question is not whether Pakistan might come to Saudi Arabia's aid. Both countries, even before the strategic mutual defence agreement, have operated on a principle of being there for the other before they need the other. So, there is no question that we might; we will. No matter what, no matter when," he said.

He maintained that the "real question" was what Pakistan was doing to make sure that things did not escalate to a point where "any of its closest partners are further embroiled in a conflict that potentially undermines stability and prosperity, not just for the region at large but especially for the Pakistani people."

He recalled the Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir's recent visit to Saudi Arabia. He stated that Pakistan remained in touch with both the Saudi and Iranian leadership.

"Our prime minister and field marshal have a great relationship with US leadership," he added.

"In the past six to seven days, there has been a whole series of conversations and one of the things I think Pakistan admires is the way in which Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have resisted being drawn in," he said.

Asked how close Pakistan was to "providing military aid to Saudi Arabia", Zaidi said that it would be "speculative and irresponsible" to comment on that.

"There is no question of if and when. Whatever is needed from Pakistan vis-a-vis Saudi Arabia, Pakistan will be there before it is needed [and] similarly for Saudi Arabia," he said.

He said that Saudi Arabia "has already made arrangements to support Pakistan's supply chain stability and in terms of oil, diesel and crude."

"I think both countries are tied to each other, formally and informally, and there's no question of whether there would be any kind of if," he said.

Pakistan's Diplomatic Engagements

During the interview, Zaidi was also asked about Pakistan's engagements with Iran. In his response, he said that Pakistan was "very conscious of its responsibility as a close ally and friend" to the countries involved.

The US and Israel have launched a massive joint attack on Iran since February 28. The war has extended to almost the entire Gulf region with Iran's retaliation.