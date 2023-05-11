Stalin divests PTR of finance ministry, gives IT and digital services

Tamil Nadu Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was on Thursday relieved of the key portfolio of finance and human resources Management and given the information technology department.

IMAGE: Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.



Thangam Thennarasu is the new finance minister and the industries portfolio held by him was allocated to TRB Rajaa, the three time legislator from Mannargudi constituency who was newly inducted into the council of ministers.

A Raj Bhavan official release said Thiaga Rajan, addressed as PTR would helm the IT and digital services department.

The IT department portfolio was previously handled by T Mano Thangaraj and he has now been assigned the milk and dairy development department. SM Nasar, who held the milk portfolio was dropped from the cabinet on May 9.

MP Saminathan, information minister, has got the Tamil development and culture portfolio as well.

Meanwhile, three-time legislator and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam IT wing secretary TRB Rajaa was sworn in as minister on Thursday by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi.

In the presence of Chief Minister Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues, Rajaa was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Ravi in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Rajaa, son of former Union minister and party treasurer T R Baaluk took the oath in Tamil and the swearing-in ceremony was over within 10 minutes. Rajaa represents Mannargudi constituency in the Cauvery delta region of the state.

The 46-year old MLA was greeted by Governor Ravi, Chief Minister Stalin and senior leaders on becoming a minister.