News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » PTR audio row: Stalin refuses to wade into 'cheap politics'

PTR audio row: Stalin refuses to wade into 'cheap politics'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 02, 2023 11:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday dismissed as 'cheap politics' the PTR audio files, in which the state finance minister is purported to have made some remarks about the assets of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's first family.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin speaks in the state assembly, in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

In his first response to the issue, Stalin, president of the ruling DMK, said Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) has already responded to the matter twice.

"He (PTR) himself has given two detailed explanations on this matter. I have time only to do my duty for people. I do not want to talk anything further on this and give publicity to those indulging in cheap politics," Stalin said in his regular 'Ungalil Oruvan' question and answer series.

 

In two audio clips released by state Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai, PTR is puported to have made some remarks about Stalin's son Udhayanidhi and son-in-law V Sabareesan, which the finance minister has categorically denied.

He had insisted that they were digitally altered material using advanced technology.

To a question on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks in Telangana that Muslim reservation will be done away with if the party came to power there, the DMK chief said it showed 'a grudge on minorities'.

"He has spoken so for electoral gains. The BJP leadership has an imagination that only spewing hatred on Muslims will satisfy Hindus. It is not true. The majority of our electorate that did not vote for BJP are actually Hindus. They wish for peace and brotherhood. The BJP attempts to impose its hate agenda on some sections and project it as the sentiments of the majority," he alleged.

He charged the BJP's 'social media troll army accounts' act as the propaganda machine to spread lies and fake news and also claimed certain media organisations 'have turned to be the mouthpiece of' the saffron party.

"The BJP pushes its hate politics with the help of such factors. In a country that has secularism in the preamble of its Constitution, the home minister speaking like this is a breach of Constitution. People are watching everything," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is Stalin Slipping Up In A Poll Year?
Is Stalin Slipping Up In A Poll Year?
What Tamil Nadu Does Today, India May Do Tomorrow
What Tamil Nadu Does Today, India May Do Tomorrow
'A governor should not be indulging in politics'
'A governor should not be indulging in politics'
Box Office: Ponniyin Selvan 2 Starts Well
Box Office: Ponniyin Selvan 2 Starts Well
IPL: Kohli, Gambhir fined for heated exchange
IPL: Kohli, Gambhir fined for heated exchange
'Not a fact, not the truth': Kohli
'Not a fact, not the truth': Kohli
PIX: Kohli celebrates and how!
PIX: Kohli celebrates and how!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Will Annamalai's 'DMK Files' Help BJP?

Will Annamalai's 'DMK Files' Help BJP?

Can Religious Rows Hurt DMK In 2024?

Can Religious Rows Hurt DMK In 2024?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances