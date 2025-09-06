HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Stage being erected in Imphal for PM's likely visit

Stage being erected in Imphal for PM's likely visit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 06, 2025 17:08 IST

x

A grand stage is being erected at Kangla Fort in Manipur's Imphal, while cleaning and painting activities are underway in the area in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to the state next week, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Heavy security personnel stand guard outside the Raj Bhavan in Imphal. Photograph: ANI Photo

They remained tight-lipped over the objective of the construction and cleaning works at the fort, but said that instructions had been given to complete these tasks at the earliest.

The prime minister is likely to visit Manipur on September 13, which will be his first tour to the state since ethnic violence broke out between Meiteis and Kukis.

 

"A grand stage is under construction at Kangla Fort in Imphal. Arrangements are being made to accomodate more than 15,000 people in front of the stage. Cleaning and painting activities inside the fort are also going on," an official said.

Kangla Fort serves as the traditional seat of power of the former Manipuri rulers.

"Materials for the construction of the stage are being imported from outside Manipur, and more than 100 labourers are being engaged in the construction activities. Also, there is increased presence of security personnel," another official said.

Identities of visitors entering the fort are being registered, he said.

Road medians on a 7 km stretch between Imphal airport and Kangla Fort are also being repainted and trees trimmed, the official said.

"We are yet to receive any official information on the PM's visit. If he comes, we are going to ensure that Modi is given a grand reception," a Bharatiya Janata Party leader told PTI.

In the Churachandpur district headquarters, such works are also underway at the Peace ground, another official said.

The opposition parties have been attacking the BJP for the prime minister not visiting the ethnic strife-torn state.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Modi's first Manipur visit since 2023 violence likely on Sep 13
Modi's first Manipur visit since 2023 violence likely on Sep 13
Manipur: 'No-drone zone' for PM's likely visit
Manipur: 'No-drone zone' for PM's likely visit
Centre signs landmark deal with Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur
Centre signs landmark deal with Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur
Modi, Xi pledge fair resolution of boundary issue
Modi, Xi pledge fair resolution of boundary issue
Modi returns after Japan, China trip; calls SCO summit 'productive'
Modi returns after Japan, China trip; calls SCO summit 'productive'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

VIDEOS

Gorgeous Neha Sharma Steals the Spotlight!1:04

Gorgeous Neha Sharma Steals the Spotlight!

Lalbaugcha Raja immersion procession begins with pomp and devotion1:05

Lalbaugcha Raja immersion procession begins with pomp and...

Karisma Stuns in Traditional Look at Ashish Shelar's Ganpati Pandal!1:06

Karisma Stuns in Traditional Look at Ashish Shelar's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV