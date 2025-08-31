HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Modi, Xi pledge fair resolution of boundary issue

Modi, Xi pledge fair resolution of boundary issue

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read
Share:

August 31, 2025 15:47 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday vowed to work towards a 'fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable' resolution of the festering boundary issue and pledged to work towards stabilising global trade.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin, China, on Sunday. Photograph: Modi website/ANI Photo

In their wide-ranging talks on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Modi and Xi agreed that the two countries are development partners and not rivals, noting that differences between the two sides should not turn into disputes.

The two leaders also recognised the role of their economies to stabilise world trade, signalling a policy approach that came against the backdrop of economic turbulence triggered by Washington, DC's tariff tussle.

 

PM Modi noted that India and China both pursue strategic autonomy, and their relations should not be seen through a third country lens, an Indian readout said.

It said the two leaders deemed it necessary to expand common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues and challenges, like terrorism and fair trade in multilateral platforms.

Both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan in October last year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in the readout.

"They reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not turn into disputes," it said.

The prime minister underlined the importance of peace and tranquility in the border areas for the continued development of bilateral relations.

It said the two leaders noted with satisfaction the successful disengagement of troops last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquility along the border areas since then.

"They expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples," the MEA said.

"They recognised the important decisions taken by the two Special Representatives in their talks earlier this month, and agreed to further support their efforts," it said.

The MEA said PM Modi expressed support for China's Presidency of the SCO and the summit in Tianjin.

He also invited President Xi to the BRICS summit that India will be hosting in 2026.

President Xi thanked PM Modi for the invitation and offered China's support to India's BRICS presidency, the MEA said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Modi, Xi break the ice, hold talks amid global economic concerns
Modi, Xi break the ice, hold talks amid global economic concerns
Modi to Xi: Committed to taking forward India-China ties
Modi to Xi: Committed to taking forward India-China ties
Modi, Xi to meet today in Tianjin after 10 months
Modi, Xi to meet today in Tianjin after 10 months
Modi, Xi likely to meet twice on Sunday at SCO summit
Modi, Xi likely to meet twice on Sunday at SCO summit
Right choice for India, China to be friends: Xi to Modi
Right choice for India, China to be friends: Xi to Modi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Leena Chandavarkar's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

8 Top Natural Ingredients For Your Hair

webstory image 3

India's Biggest Tea And Coffee Drinkers

VIDEOS

Putin Lands in Tianjin for Summit Hosted by China2:09

Putin Lands in Tianjin for Summit Hosted by China

Devotees in large numbers offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja1:12

Devotees in large numbers offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja

Yamuna river flows near danger mark in Delhi1:16

Yamuna river flows near danger mark in Delhi

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV