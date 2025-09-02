HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Modi's first Manipur visit since 2023 violence likely on Sep 13

Modi's first Manipur visit since 2023 violence likely on Sep 13

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 02, 2025 01:19 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Mizoram and Manipur on September 13, officials in Aizawl said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: ANI Photo

PM Modi will first visit Mizoram to inaugurate the new Bairabi-Sairang railway.

Multiple officials of the Mizoram government said they have received information that from Aizawl, the PM will fly to Manipur, his first visit since the ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.

 

However, they said that they are yet to receive the final itinerary of the PM's visit.

Officials in Imphal, however, could not confirm the visit.

Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena on Monday convened a meeting with various departments and law enforcement agencies to review preparedness for the PM's visit.

The meeting deliberated on various issues, including security measures, traffic management, reception and street decoration, a statement said.

The meeting also deliberated on the arrangements to allow government employees, farmers, and students from various schools and colleges to participate in the inaugural function to be held in Lammaul in Aizawl, it added.

The 51.38-km-long railway line is part of the Centre's Act East Policy, which aims at boosting connectivity and economic integration across the Northeast region.

The new railway line will link Aizawl with the rest of the country via Assam's Silchar town.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Modi speaks on Manipur, Oppn wants it in Parliament
Modi speaks on Manipur, Oppn wants it in Parliament
'Modi travelled to 7 nations when Manipur was burning'
'Modi travelled to 7 nations when Manipur was burning'
'Why Manipur being allowed to go Afghanistan way'
'Why Manipur being allowed to go Afghanistan way'
'Why Is Modi Not Sacking Biren Singh?'
'Why Is Modi Not Sacking Biren Singh?'
Why Manipuris Smashed Radios During Mann Ki Baat
Why Manipuris Smashed Radios During Mann Ki Baat

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Magic Of Shailendra's Songs

webstory image 2

18 Ways To Finding The Real Arunachal

webstory image 3

Kaju Modak: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

WATCH: PM Modi emplanes for India after attending SCO Summit in Tianjin0:46

WATCH: PM Modi emplanes for India after attending SCO...

Pak PM Looks On As Modi, Putin Walk Past Him At SCO Summit4:15

Pak PM Looks On As Modi, Putin Walk Past Him At SCO Summit

Modi, Putin hold bilateral talks on sidelines of SCO Summit2:55

Modi, Putin hold bilateral talks on sidelines of SCO Summit

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV