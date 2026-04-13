Shoolini University Partners with Sirena Technologies to Boost Robotics and AI Training

Shoolini University's new Centre for Robotics and AI, in collaboration with Sirena Technologies, aims to equip students with essential skills in robotics, AI, and automation, bridging the gap between academic learning and industry demands.

Key Points Shoolini University launches a Centre for Robotics and AI in partnership with Sirena Technologies to enhance student training.

The centre aims to bridge the industry-academia gap by providing industrial-grade robotics and humanoid training.

The collaboration includes a three-month training programme with mentorship and project-based work.

The initiative focuses on placement readiness for students in the fields of AI, automation, and robotics.

The centre will accelerate multi-disciplinary research across engineering, computing, data science and AI.

Shoolini University has launched a Centre for Robotics and AI under its Department of AI, Computer and Data Science, in collaboration with the Bengaluru-based Sirena Technologies, aiming at bridging the industry-academia gap by introducing industrial-grade robotics and humanoids in student training.

Vishal Anand, Founder and Pro Chancellor of Shoolini University, said that this centre expands Shoolini's capacity for technological innovation that will help accelerate multi-disciplinary research across engineering, computing, data science and AI.

Training and Collaboration Details

The launch event on campus featured live demonstrations of humanoid systems and technical walkthroughs by Sirena's engineering team. The collaboration includes a three-month training programme led by Sirena professionals, which will also include faculty training and project-based work on applied robotics.

Sirena will also support mentorship, programme design, and recruitment, with a focus on placement readiness for students.

Addressing the Skills Gap

"Our mission is to translate academic research directly into implementation. Organisations around the world are now looking to fill in skill gaps, especially in the areas of AI, automation and robotics, as the world around us evolves by the hour," Anand said.

"This new centre reiterates Shoolini's focus on innovation embedded into our pedagogical design, enabling students to become creators and problem-solvers before they enter the workforce and add value to their organisations," he said.

"Robotics is moving from labs to the real world. For students, early exposure is not just an advantage; it is a game-changer. By aligning training with actual industry use cases, we bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world deployment, making the transition faster and more predictable," said Hariharan Bojan, CEO & Founder, Sirena Technologies.