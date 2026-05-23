Srinagar Police Seize Properties Of Alleged Drug Traffickers

As part of the 'Nasha Mukt J-K Abhiyan', Srinagar police have seized properties worth approximately Rs 5 crore from individuals allegedly involved in drug trafficking, aiming to dismantle narcotics networks in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Srinagar police seized properties worth Rs 5 crore linked to alleged drug traffickers.

The seizures were part of the ongoing 'Nasha Mukt J-K Abhiyan' to combat drug networks.

Properties were attached under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act, which allows for the seizure of illegally acquired assets.

Multiple residential properties across Srinagar and Budgam districts were targeted in the operation.

The crackdown aims to disrupt narcotics networks and reduce drug-related unlawful activities in the region.

Multiple properties valued at around Rs 5 crore belonging to individuals allegedly involved in drug trafficking and related unlawful activities were attached across Srinagar and adjoining districts of Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

The action was part of the intensified crackdown against narcotics networks under the ongoing 'Nasha Mukt J-K Abhiyan', a police spokesperson said.

Investigations in these cases have revealed that the attached properties were acquired through proceeds generated from illicit drug trafficking, he said.

Details Of Property Seizures In Srinagar

Giving details, the spokesperson said the police attached two residential properties -- a single-storey and another double-storey house -- belonging to Bilal and Aneek Ahmad Sheikh, both residents of the Larbal Beerwah area of Budgam district.

"The two are named in FIR No. 37/2024 U/S (under section) 8/20 NDPS Act of Police Station Saddar Srinagar," he said.

The properties, valued at approximately Rs 30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh respectively, were attached under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act after completion of due legal formalities, he said.

Section 68(F) grants investigating officers the authority to seize or freeze properties suspected of being illegally acquired through drug trafficking.

More Assets Targeted Under NDPS Act

In another action, the spokesperson said that police attached a double-storeyed residential house belonging to Suhaib Farooq Khan, a resident of Mini Colony, Chanapora, involved in FIR No. 15/2023 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act of Police Station Chanapora.

The property, valued at approximately Rs one crore, was attached under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act, he said.

The Srinagar Police also attached a three-storey residential house belonging to Mohsin Ibrahim Naqash, a resident of Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar, involved in FIR No. 42/2026 U/S 8/21, 29 NDPS Act of Police Station Saddar Srinagar, the spokesperson said.

The property, valued at approximately Rs one crore, was attached under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act, he added.

Further Crackdown On Drug-Related Properties

In another major action, the spokesperson said, Srinagar Police attached a three-storey residential house belonging to Farhan Manzoor Pandit, a resident of Kursoo, Rajbagh, involved in FIR No. 18/2026 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act of Police Station Rajbagh.

The attached property has an estimated market value of approximately Rs 50 lakh.

Additionally, Police Station Karan Nagar attached a double-storey residential house belonging to Fayaz Ahmad Rather, a resident of Patoo Mohalla Ajas area of Bandipora district, involved in FIR No. 01/2025 U/S 8/21, 29 NDPS Act and Section 111 BNS, he said.

The attachment proceedings were conducted strictly in accordance with legal provisions as part of the ongoing anti-drug campaign, the spokesperson said.

In a separate action, Srinagar Police attached a double-storey residential house situated at Bakshiabad, Bemina, belonging to Abid Hassan Dar, a resident named in FIR No. 18/2022 of Police Station Batamaloo under sections 8/21, 29, 27-A NDPS Act and sections 468, 471, 473 IPC, he said.

The property, valued at approximately Rs 1.7 crore, was attached under Sections 68-F(1) and 68-E of the NDPS Act for alleged forfeiture of illegally acquired property, he added.