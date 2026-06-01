Sri Lankan refugee woman killed after Chennai nightclub fight

A Sri Lankan Tamil refugee woman tragically died in Chennai following a violent clash that originated in a nightclub, prompting a police investigation and multiple arrests.

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Key Points An 18-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil refugee woman died after a clash that began in a Chennai nightclub.

The altercation escalated outside the nightclub, leading to a car ramming into the victim's two-wheeler.

Chennai police have arrested seven people in connection with the fatal incident.

The victim, Yancy, resided in a Sri Lankan Tamil refugee rehabilitation camp near Villupuram.

Koyambedu police are investigating the murder, utilising CCTV footage from the area.

An 18-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil refugee woman was killed after a clash between two groups that allegedly began inside a Chennai nightclub, ended in a fatal crash near Koyambedu. The Chennai police confirmed that the deceased was a resident of a Sri Lankan Tamil refugee rehabilitation camp near Villupuram and had travelled to Chennai along with her friend.

Reports quoting investigators said that "seven persons were arrested following the incident."

"An 18-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil refugee woman was killed and another teenager injured after a clash between two groups near Koyambedu in the early hours of Saturday," the police said.

Identifying the victim, the Chennai police said, "The deceased was identified as Yancy, a resident of a Sri Lankan Tamil refugee rehabilitation camp near Villupuram."

Nightclub Argument Leads to Deadly Confrontation

According to investigators, the incident began after an argument reportedly broke out between two groups inside a city nightclub. Security personnel intervened, and both groups were asked to leave the premises.

The Koyambedu police initiated the murder investigation after the confrontation between the two groups turned lethal on Saturday night.

Police sources said, "the confrontation continued outside the venue, with members of the rival groups allegedly engaging in arguments on the road. During the sequence of events, some persons allegedly threw stones at a car belonging to the opposite group, causing damage to the vehicle."

Car Ramming Incident Results in Fatality

Describing the final moments of the encounter, police stated, "The rival group allegedly chased the victims on the road. Near Koyambedu, a car rammed into the two-wheelers on which Yancy and her friends were travelling."

"Yancy sustained severe head injuries and died. A 17-year-old girl travelling with her suffered injuries and was admitted to the hospital for treatment," the police added.

Police Investigation Underway

The Koyambedu police have registered a case and have initiated the murder investigation using CCTV footage collected from the area.

The Chennai Police have detained and arrested multiple suspects in connection with the incident, and are also probing the role of the driver of the car involved in the crash.

Further investigation is underway.