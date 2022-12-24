News
Rediff.com  » News » 8 Sabarimala pilgrims killed as vehicle falls into gorge in TN

8 Sabarimala pilgrims killed as vehicle falls into gorge in TN

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 24, 2022 11:46 IST
At least eight people who were returning from Sabarimala were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge in Theni of Tamil Nadu, a senior district official said on Saturday.

IMAGE: The vehicle that fell into a gorge at Kumuli mountain pass in Theni district, Tamil Nadu, December 23, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accident occurred late on Friday, district collector K V Muralidharan said.

Two injured persons have been admitted to a hospital in Theni.

 

The mishap is suspected to have taken place after the driver lost control of the vehicle while maneuvering a bend in the hilly route.

While seven people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital, official added.

The deceased included a minor boy and they were residents of Andipatti in the district. They were returning from Sabarimala.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Kerala withdraws Sabarimala 'entry for all' handbook
'Sabarimala verdict is an extremely good decision'
Sabarimala declared liquor and drug-free zone
PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Test, Day 3
RSS-BJP policies aim at spreading fear: Rahul
Rahul halts yatra to make way for ambulance in Delhi
Biden nominates Rich Verma to top diplomatic post
