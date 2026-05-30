Migrant Labourer Beaten To Death By Mob In Tamil Nadu

A migrant labourer from Assam was tragically killed by a mob in Tamil Nadu after allegedly misbehaving with a woman, prompting a police investigation into the violent incident.

Key Points A migrant labourer, Prosenjit Das, was killed by a mob in Thiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred after Das allegedly misbehaved with a woman while under the influence of alcohol.

Das and six other labourers from Assam had recently arrived in Thiruvallur in search of work.

Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the mob violence incident.

A migrant labourer was beaten to death by a mob in Thiruvallur district after he allegedly misbehaved with a woman, police said on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Prosenjit Das (35), who along with six labourers from Assam came to Thiruvallur in search of a job and were staying in a rented room, they said.

Details of the Incident

Initial probe revealed that Das, who was under the influence of alcohol, misbehaved with a woman under the pretext of asking for drinking water at her residence. However, the woman was forced to shut the door and go inside her house for safety.

When the accused began damaging the windows with a knife, the woman called her relatives. A group of relatives and some locals gathered at the spot and allegedly assaulted Das, who later succumbed to injuries.

Police Investigation Underway

A case has been registered and investigation is on.