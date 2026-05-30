HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Migrant Labourer Beaten To Death By Mob In Tamil Nadu

Migrant Labourer Beaten To Death By Mob In Tamil Nadu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 30, 2026 13:26 IST

x

A migrant labourer from Assam was tragically killed by a mob in Tamil Nadu after allegedly misbehaving with a woman, prompting a police investigation into the violent incident.

Key Points

  • A migrant labourer, Prosenjit Das, was killed by a mob in Thiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu.
  • The incident occurred after Das allegedly misbehaved with a woman while under the influence of alcohol.
  • Das and six other labourers from Assam had recently arrived in Thiruvallur in search of work.
  • Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the mob violence incident.

A migrant labourer was beaten to death by a mob in Thiruvallur district after he allegedly misbehaved with a woman, police said on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Prosenjit Das (35), who along with six labourers from Assam came to Thiruvallur in search of a job and were staying in a rented room, they said.

 

Details of the Incident

Initial probe revealed that Das, who was under the influence of alcohol, misbehaved with a woman under the pretext of asking for drinking water at her residence. However, the woman was forced to shut the door and go inside her house for safety.

When the accused began damaging the windows with a knife, the woman called her relatives. A group of relatives and some locals gathered at the spot and allegedly assaulted Das, who later succumbed to injuries.

Police Investigation Underway

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Migrant Labourer Beaten To Death By Mob In Tamil Nadu
2 Hindu outfit men among 4 held for assaulting migrant workers in TN
2 Hindu outfit men among 4 held for assaulting migrant workers in TN
Worker from Bihar, son murdered in Chennai, wife sexually assaulted
Worker from Bihar, son murdered in Chennai, wife sexually assaulted
Kerala: Six Arrested in Colleague's Death Over Phone Theft Suspicion
Kerala: Six Arrested in Colleague's Death Over Phone Theft Suspicion
NHRC issues notice to TN over attack on migrant worker
NHRC issues notice to TN over attack on migrant worker

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

Rashmika Mandanna Stuns Fans with Her Powerful Look0:38

Rashmika Mandanna Stuns Fans with Her Powerful Look

Shahid Kapoor's Dashing Look Steals the Spotlight1:00

Shahid Kapoor's Dashing Look Steals the Spotlight

Triptii Dimri Spotted at Mumbai Airport0:37

Triptii Dimri Spotted at Mumbai Airport

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO