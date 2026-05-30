HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Sri Lanka Strips Senior Monk Of Title Over Child Abuse Allegations

Sri Lanka Strips Senior Monk Of Title Over Child Abuse Allegations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 30, 2026 18:33 IST

x

A senior Buddhist monk in Sri Lanka has been stripped of his title and suspended from his position following serious allegations of child abuse, sparking significant controversy.

Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Key Points

  • Senior Sri Lankan monk Pallegama Hemarathana stripped of his title amid child abuse allegations.
  • The monk was arrested following an investigation into the abuse of a 15-year-old girl.
  • The Malwatta chapter of monks suspended Hemarathana pending the conclusion of judicial proceedings.
  • The monk headed Atamasthana, a venerated site with significant influence in Sri Lanka.

The powerful Buddhist clergy in Sri Lanka on Saturday stripped a senior monk facing charges of child abuse after weeks of relentless pressure.

Pallegama Hemarathana, one of the most prominent Buddhist monks, was on May 14 ordered to be remanded after being arrested on May 9 following an investigation into a case of child sexual abuse.

 

Details of the Alleged Abuse

The 71-year-old monk is accused of abusing a 15-year-old girl in the temple premises located in the north central capital of Anuradhapura. He, however, spent time in hospital without being transferred to jail until May 22, when he was granted bail.

Criticism and Pressure Mounts

The law enforcement and the Buddhist hierarchy came under criticism for attempts to go slow on the powerful monk and there was relentless pressure from all quarters.

Monk Suspended Pending Investigation

The Malwatta chapter of the monks based in the central town of Kandy on Saturday said it's working committee met earlier in the day, having summoned the accused monk, and decided to suspend him from his chief's position pending the conclusion of the ongoing judicial procedure.

Another senior monk has been named to be the acting chief, a release said.

Significance of the Monk's Position

The monk was heading Atamasthana, the most venerated eight Buddhist shrines, including the Sri Maha Bodhi, the holiest shrine next to the Temple of the Tooth in Kandy and has expanding influence on the 74 per cent Buddhist majority. These eight shrines are a world heritage site visited by tens of thousands of Buddhist pilgrims.

His arrest came after weeks of investigations led by the National Child Protection Authority. The child's mother was also arrested for aiding and abetting child abuse.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Prominent Sri Lankan Monk Remanded In Child Abuse Case
Prominent Sri Lankan Monk Remanded In Child Abuse Case
Sri Lankan minister resigns over death threat to Tamil prisoners
Sri Lankan minister resigns over death threat to Tamil prisoners
Lanka lifts night curfew; attacks insult to humanity, says cardinal
Lanka lifts night curfew; attacks insult to humanity, says cardinal
Sexual abuse of minors: K'taka pontiff sent to judicial custody till Sep 14
Sexual abuse of minors: K'taka pontiff sent to judicial custody till Sep 14
Repeat offender Ishant charged for misconduct
Repeat offender Ishant charged for misconduct

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

Video: Massive Dust Storm Plunges Rajasthan's Bikaner Into Near-Darkness1:01

Video: Massive Dust Storm Plunges Rajasthan's Bikaner...

Donald Trump's daughter visits Taj Mahal2:59

Donald Trump's daughter visits Taj Mahal

17-yr-old student exposes how CBSE manipulated rules to favour Coempt Eduteck over TSC6:53

17-yr-old student exposes how CBSE manipulated rules to...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO