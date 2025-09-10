Brand-new Thar crashes out of Delhi showroom, falls on road

A person accidentally drove a Mahindra Thar through a glass wall of a showroom in east Delhi's Preet Vihar right after purchasing it, police on Tuesday said.

IMAGE: The new car was parked on the first floor of the showroom and was being delivered to the owner when it darted off. Photographs: Screen grab/X

No one was hurt in the incident that took place on Monday around 5 pm.

Pradeep, his 29-year-old wife, Maani Pawar, and Vikas, a showroom salesman were inside the car when it drove off, an officer said.

"On Monday at about 6.08 pm, the medico-legal case (MLC) of Maani Pawar, resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, was received from Malik Hospital in Nirman Vihar. On enquiry, it was found Maani and her husband Pradeep purchased one Thar Rox car from a Mahindra showroom situated at Nirman Vihar," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said.

The car was parked on the first floor of the showroom and was being delivered to the owner when it darted off, went through the showroom glass, and plunged on to the ground.

"The lady, her husband and one worker of the showroom Vikas were inside the car. Vikas, the salesman, was explaining the function of the car," the officer said.

"No one was injured and no complaint was received from anyone," Dhania said.

A video of the incident made rounds on social media, showing an overturned Thar on the ground, and an empty frame where the glass once was on the first floor.