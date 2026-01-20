HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Akshay Kumar's Security Car Has An Accident

Akshay Kumar's Security Car Has An Accident

Source: PTI
January 20, 2026 09:51 IST

Akshay Kumar's car was not involved in the accident.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

A car from Akshay Kumar's security entourage was hit by an autorickshaw after the three-wheeler was struck by another vehicle in Juhu, northwest Mumbai, leaving one person injured, police said. The incident occurred on Monday night.

Fortunately, the actor's car was not involved in the accident.

Akshay and his wife Twinkle Khanna were returning from the airport after an overseas trip. According to police, the autorickshaw was hit by a speeding Mercedes car, causing it to ram into the vehicle that was part of Kumar's security entourage. The autorickshaw driver was injured in the accident and was taken to the hospital for treatment, the police said. The Juhu police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the Mercedes driver. Further investigation is underway, they said.

The auto-rickshaw driver sustained injuries, and his condition is 'serious', as per his brother.

"The incident took place at around 8:30 pm. My brother's rickshaw was completely destroyed. His condition is serious. Our only request is that my brother gets proper medical treatment, the required medicines, and compensation be provided for the damaged rickshaw," Mohammed Sameer, brother of the auto-rickshaw's driver, told ANI. Akshay Kumar is yet to react to the incident. 

 

Akshay Kumar was returning from an oversea trip

IMAGES: Images of the security car and the autorickshaw, which were involved in the accident. Photograph: Grabs from ANI Video

Akshay and his wife Twinkle celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on January 17 abroad. The couple had married in 2001, and the actor humourously recalled his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia's advice to him, 'Beta, get ready to burst out laughing in the most weird situations because she’ll do exactly that. 25 years and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai... her daughter refuses to even walk straight... she prefers to dance through life instead. From day one to year 25, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, guessing and slightly anxious at times! Happy anniversary to us, Tina. 25 years of madness that we both love.'

The couple have two children, Aarav and Nitara.

With inputs from ANI.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: PTI
