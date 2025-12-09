HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Spectacular Navy Week Show Stuns Mumbai

By SAHIL SALVI
December 09, 2025 06:06 IST

The Indian Navy's Western Naval Command hosted a vibrant Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony at the Gateway of India as part of Navy Week celebrations.

Featuring a helicopter flypast, precision drills and musical performances, the event highlighted the Navy's discipline and heritage.

This year's ceremony marked the 54th anniversary of the Indian Navy's pivotal victories in the 1971 War, honouring the bravery and operational excellence of its personnel.

The crowd enjoyed a stunning helicopter flypast by the Chetak and MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters from INS Shikra, impressive precision drills, the classic Sailor's Hornpipe dance by sea cadets, and powerful performances by the Indian Naval Central Band.

 

IMAGE: A fly-past by naval helicopters during the Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Beating Retreat and Tattoo ceremony at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. All photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

IMAGE: A major highlight of the evening was a live demonstration by Chetak and Seahawk helicopters from INS Shikra.

 

IMAGE: Naval cadets perform during the Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony, here and below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Flag hoisting at the Gateway during the Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

