Another Boost For The Indian Navy

IMAGE: The Indian Navy's MH60R helicopter undertakes maiden landings on the INS Kolkata, here and below. All Photographs: ANI Photo

In a significant milestone for the Indian Navy, its MH60R helicopter conducted maiden landings on the indigenously designed and constructed destroyer, INS Kolkata.

This achievement is a major boost for the navy's Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) capability.

The MH60R helicopter is a versatile platform known for its exceptional ASW, surveillance, anti-shipping and search and rescue capabilities, a senior Navy officer said.

Its integration with Indian Navy warships would strengthen the navy's capability to counter underwater threats, monitor maritime activities and conduct surveillance operations, the officer added.

IMAGE: Meanwhile, the Indian Navy's Kalvari class Vaghsheer -- the navy's sixth Scorpene submarine -- commenced sea trials.

IMAGE: The Vaghsheer is scheduled for delivery to the Indian Navy in early 2024 after completion of the sea trials.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com