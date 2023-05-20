Another Boost For The Indian Navy

In a significant milestone for the Indian Navy, its MH60R helicopter conducted maiden landings on the indigenously designed and constructed destroyer, INS Kolkata.
This achievement is a major boost for the navy's Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) capability.
The MH60R helicopter is a versatile platform known for its exceptional ASW, surveillance, anti-shipping and search and rescue capabilities, a senior Navy officer said.
Its integration with Indian Navy warships would strengthen the navy's capability to counter underwater threats, monitor maritime activities and conduct surveillance operations, the officer added.
