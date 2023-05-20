News
Rediff.com  » News » Another Boost For The Indian Navy

Another Boost For The Indian Navy

By REDIFF NEWS
May 20, 2023 15:08 IST
IMAGE: The Indian Navy's MH60R helicopter undertakes maiden landings on the INS Kolkata, here and below. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

In a significant milestone for the Indian Navy, its MH60R helicopter conducted maiden landings on the indigenously designed and constructed destroyer, INS Kolkata.

This achievement is a major boost for the navy's Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) capability.

The MH60R helicopter is a versatile platform known for its exceptional ASW, surveillance, anti-shipping and search and rescue capabilities, a senior Navy officer said.

Its integration with Indian Navy warships would strengthen the navy's capability to counter underwater threats, monitor maritime activities and conduct surveillance operations, the officer added.

 

IMAGE: Meanwhile, the Indian Navy's Kalvari class Vaghsheer -- the navy's sixth Scorpene submarine -- commenced sea trials.

 

IMAGE: The Vaghsheer is scheduled for delivery to the Indian Navy in early 2024 after completion of the sea trials.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

