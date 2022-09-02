An Unforgettable Day For The Indian Navy

September 2, 2022 was a historic day in the Indian Navy's history as Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi commissioned India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at the Cochin Shipyard in Kochi.

"INS Vikrant is a floating airfield, a floating town and the power generated in it can light up 5,000 houses, while the cables can run to Kashi from Kochi. INS Vikrant will also use the power of our Nari Shakti. The way there is no limitation to the sea, there will be no restrictions for our women too," Modi said.

Glimpses from the ceremony:

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi takes a walks on the INS Vikrant's flight deck. Photograph: PIB/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant into the Indian Navy. Photograph: PIB/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi accompanied by Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar, chief of the naval staff, left, and other senior naval officers.

Also seen: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan (both partly seen at the back) and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi waves to aircraft taking part in a flypast during the ceremony. Photograph: PIB/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A guard of honour for the prime minister during the commissioning ceremony. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Modi, Rajnath Singh, Doval, Admiral Hari Kumar, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt with officers and crew of the INS Vikrant. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: An MiG-29K aircraft parked on the flight deck of the INS Vikrant. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Naval officers pose for photographs on the INS Vikrant's flight deck. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo IMAGE: The Indian Navy switched to a new ensign during the commissioning ceremony.

IMAGE: The INS Vikrant's design team pose for a group photograph on the flight deck. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IMAGE: A doctor inside the INS Vikrant's MRI scan room. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The warship cost Rs 20,000 crore (Rs 200 billion) and took the Cochin Shipyard nine years to build. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IMAGE: An engineer works in the INS Vikrant's control room. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IMAGE: An MiG-29K parked in the INS Vikrant's hanger. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IMAGE: A crew member in a passage area of the INS Vikrant. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com