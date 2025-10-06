Indian Navy commissions anti-submarine warfare vessel 'Androth'

The Indian Navy on Monday commissioned 'Androth', the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft during a ceremonial event at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam.

IMAGE: Androth is the state-of-the-art anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC). Photograph: @PIB_India/X

According to the Navy, the induction of Androth will enhance its overall Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) capabilities, particularly for operations in coastal and shallow waters.

The event was presided over by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), in the presence of senior naval officers and shipyard representatives.

"The commissioning of Androth marks another major step in the Navy's ongoing efforts toward indigenisation and capability enhancement," said an official press release from the ENC.

Indigenously built by a Kolkata-based company, the vessel embodies India's growing shipbuilding prowess with over 80 per cent locally sourced components.

Together with recent inductions -- Arnala, Nistar, Udaygiri, Nilgiri, and now Androth -- the Navy continues to strengthen its operational spectrum while embodying the spirit of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) through indigenous design and construction, the release added.