45 specialists to join Modi govt in major lateral entry push

Forty-five specialists will soon be joining key posts of joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries in different central ministries as part of the Modi government's ambitious plan to infuse fresh talent to further improve ease of governance.

IMAGE: A security personnel patrols the premises of the North Block. Image used only for representation. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Usually, such posts are manned by the officers of all-India services -- the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS) -- and Group A services, among others.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday advertised 45 posts -- 10 of joint secretaries and 35 of directors/deputy secretaries -- to be filled through the lateral entry mode on contract basis. It is the biggest tranche of lateral recruitment being undertaken by the Centre, an official said.

'The government of India has submitted the requisitions for lateral recruitment of joint secretary and director/deputy secretary level officers. Accordingly, online applications are invited from talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building to join the government at the level of joint secretary or director/deputy secretary...,' reads the advertisement.

The vacancies in different ministries/departments with headquarters at New Delhi, are to be filled on contract basis (on deputation for officers of states/UT cadres, public sector undertakings (PSUs), autonomous bodies, statutory organisation, universities, recognized research institutes) for a period of three years (extendable to five years depending upon performance) through website https://www.upsconline.nic.in by September 17, it said.

The 10 posts of joint secretaries are in Home, Finance and Steel ministries among others.

Thirty-five posts of director/deputy secretary-level will be filled in the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Civil Aviation and Information & Broadcasting among others.

The latest induction through the lateral entry mode -- referred to as the appointment of specialists (including those from the private sector) in government departments -- is aimed at bringing fresh talent and perspective into the governance.

The lateral recruitment in the central government, has been undertaken since 2018 to appoint persons for specific assignments, keeping in view their specialised knowledge and expertise in the domain area.

The officers at these levels play an important role in policy-making.

So far, 63 appointments have been made through lateral entry out of which 35 appointments were from the private sector. At present, 57 officers are in positions in ministries/departments, according to the latest data.

The posts of Joint Secretary (Policy & Plan), NDMA, Ministry of Home Affairs, Joint Secretary (Emerging Technologies) and Joint Secretary (Semiconductors and Electronics) under Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Joint Secretary (Digital Economy, Fin Tech and Cyber Security), Department of Financial Services and Joint Secretary (Investment), Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, among others are to be filled through the latest drive.

Of the total of 35 posts of directors/deputy secretaries, a highest of eight are to be filled in the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, followed by three each in the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Law and Justice, among others.

The posts of directors/DS in the Home, Education, Corporate Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, External Affairs, Steel, Finance and Social Justice & Empowerment. Ministries, among others, will also be filled through the lateral entry mode, according to the UPSC's advertisement.

Individuals working at comparable levels in private sector companies, consultancy organisations, international/multinational organisations among others with a minimum of 15 years experience for joint secretary-level posts, 10 years for director-level posts and seven years for deputy secretary level posts are eligible to apply.

The minimum and maximum age limit for the JS level post are 40 and 55 years respectively and approximate gross salary would be around Rs 2.7 lakh including dearness, transport & house rent allowances.

The minimum age for director level post is 35 years and maximum is 45 years. Selected candidates would get around Rs 2.32 lakh salary.

For deputy secretary level, candidates with minimum age of 32 years and maximum of 40 years are eligible to apply. A gross salary of around Rs 1.52 lakh has been fixed for the candidates at this level.

The UPSC has warned candidates against furnishing false details or suppressing any material information in filling up the application form.

"Candidates are also warned that they should in no case correct or alter or otherwise tamper with any entry in a document or its attested/certified copy submitted by them nor should they submit a tampered/fabricated document," the Commission said.

Those found guilty would be liable to criminal prosecution and can be debarred from future selection process, it said.

The government strives to have a work force which reflects gender balance and women candidates are encouraged to apply, the advertisement added.