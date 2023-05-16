News
Centre to recruit private sector experts in key posts across 12 ministries

By Ashwini Shrivastava
May 16, 2023 18:32 IST
The Centre has decided to recruit private sector specialists as joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries on contract basis in its different departments, an official said on Tuesday.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The department of personnel and training has asked the Union Public Service Commission to recruit such specialists through "lateral entry" mode in 12 government departments/ministries, he said.

 

Lateral entry refers to appointment of private sector specialists in government departments.

Usually the post of joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries are manned by officers of all-India and Group A services, among others.

The proposed recruitment will be done for the department of agriculture & farmers welfare under the ministry of agriculture & farmers welfare, ministry of civil aviation, department of chemicals & petrochemicals under ministry of chemicals & fertilizers, ministry of corporate affairs, department of food & public distribution in ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution and the ministry of heavy industries.

Select posts in the department of higher education, ministry of education, ministry of housing and urban affairs, department of legal affairs under the ministry of law & justice, department of promotion of industry & internal trade, ministry of commerce & industry, department of pharmaceutical, ministry of chemicals & fertilizers and department of school education & literacy, ministry of education will also be filled through this lateral recruitment, the official said.

"A detailed advertisement and instructions to candidates will be uploaded on the UPSC's website on May 20," he said, adding that interested candidates can apply from May 20 to June 19.

"Candidates will be short-listed for interview on the basis of the information provided by them in their online application," the official said, sharing an official communique in this regard.

He said the number of vacancies, to be filled through this lateral recruitment, will be advertised on May 20.

The personnel ministry had in June 2018 invited applications against 10 joint secretary-rank posts through lateral entry mode for the first time.

The recruitment for these posts was done by the Union Public Service Commission. 

The Commission had in October 2021, recommended 31 candidates for the appointment as joint secretaries (three), directors (19) and deputy secretaries (nine) in different central government departments.

Now, the process for lateral entry recruitment for the third time by this government will be initiated from May 20 onward, the official added.

Ashwini Shrivastava in New Delhi
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
