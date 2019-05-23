Sonia, Priyanka meet Rahul amid grim news for Cong

May 23, 2019 14:17 IST

With trends painting a dismal picture for the Congress in Lok Sabha elections, United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence in the nation's capital.

Earlier in the day, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also met Rahul Gandhi.

Even Priyanka's formal entry into politics could not act as a saving grace for the Congress. She was made in-charge of the party's fortunes in eastern Uttar Pradesh, but despite her high-octane election campaign, Congress is ahead on just one seat -- her mother Sonia Gandhi from Raebareli.

Rahul Gandhi is facing a tough battle in Amethi as Bharatiya Janata Party rival Smriti Irani is leading from the seat, though by a slim margin. However, he is leading from Kerala's Wayanad.

As per trends post noon, the ruling BJP appears to be storming back to power with a comfortable majority on its own for the second consecutive.

On the other hand, Congress was way behind BJP, leading in only 51 seats.

