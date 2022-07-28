News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sonia encircled, heckled pack-wolf style in LS, alleges TMC's Mahua

Sonia encircled, heckled pack-wolf style in LS, alleges TMC's Mahua

Source: PTI
July 28, 2022 16:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday came out in support of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was involved in a face-off with Union minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha, and said the 75-year-old leader was 'encircled and heckled pack-wolf style'.

As the Lok Sabha adjourned soon after 12 noon, Gandhi walked across to the Treasury benches and sought to know from BJP member Rama Devi why she was dragged into the issue -- the Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded an apology from Gandhi over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referring to President Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni'.

 

Irani stepped in and was seen gesturing towards Gandhi and apparently protesting Chowdhury's remark.

Gandhi at first tried to ignore Irani's protestations, but was soon seen gesturing towards the minister and speaking angrily.

In a tweet, Moitra said, "Was in Lok Sabha when 75 year old lady senior leader encircled & heckled pack-wolf style when all she did was walk over & speak (masked) to another senior lady panel chairperson."

"Disgusted to read BJP lies and false version in press," the Trinamool Congress MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal said.

Earlier, in another tweet, Moitra said, 'All rules in Lok Sabha always only for Opposition. Today as soon as LS started before Hon'ble Speaker could even say 'Baithiye' mic was hijacked by BJP for 10 minute tirade. Different strokes for different folks.'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman claimed that Gandhi told a BJP member not to talk to her.

However, the Union minister did not name any BJP leader.

Nationalist Congress Party member Supriya Sule and Trinamool member Aparupa Poddar were seen escorting the Congress president away from the Treasury benches as BJP members flocked around Rama Devi and Gandhi.

The Congress has accused BJP MPs of subjecting Gandhi to 'brutal heckling, verbal assault and physical intimidation', and demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Sonia said about Adhir's remark on Prez Murmu
What Sonia said about Adhir's remark on Prez Murmu
'Government Is Trying To Intimidate Opposition'
'Government Is Trying To Intimidate Opposition'
'Not sorry': Suspended MPs spend night at Parliament
'Not sorry': Suspended MPs spend night at Parliament
Ekta Jumps Into Kangana-Taapsee Faceoff!
Ekta Jumps Into Kangana-Taapsee Faceoff!
Uproar over Adhir's 'Rashtrapatni' remark for Murmu
Uproar over Adhir's 'Rashtrapatni' remark for Murmu
Who Is Huma Qureshi Partying With?
Who Is Huma Qureshi Partying With?
Ukraine: Students Write To Soldiers
Ukraine: Students Write To Soldiers
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Uproar over Adhir's 'Rashtrapatni' remark for Murmu

Uproar over Adhir's 'Rashtrapatni' remark for Murmu

Slip of the tongue: Adhir on 'Rashtrapatni' remark

Slip of the tongue: Adhir on 'Rashtrapatni' remark

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances