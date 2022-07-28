News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Slip of the tongue: Adhir clarifies on 'Rashtrapatni' remark

Slip of the tongue: Adhir clarifies on 'Rashtrapatni' remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 28, 2022 13:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Referring to President Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' was a 'slip of the tongue', Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Thursday and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of making a 'mountain out of a molehill' over the issue.

IMAGE: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Photograph: ANI Photo

The term was used only once by mistake and he never intended any disrespect to the president, Chowdhury said as the BJP stalled both houses of Parliament and asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apologise to the nation.

 

"I inadvertently used the word 'rashtrapatni' just once and it was a slip of the tongue. I never meant any disrespect to the president," he told reporters outside Parliament.

"What should I do? I said it and realised I uttered a wrong word. I even looked for mediapersons who I had said this to. to request them to not focus on it. However, I couldn't find them," he added, a day after the remark.

Some ruling party members, the Congress leader added, are 'deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill'.

There is no question of an apology, he stated.

In a video message later, he said India's president, be it Brahmin or tribal, is respected by all.

"Yesterday, when we were holding a protest at Vijay Chowk, journalists asked where we wanted to go. I said 'rashtrapatni' only once by mistake. I urged the journalists not to show my video where I committed a mistake. The BJP is creating a row over it now," he said.

According to Chowdhury, the BJP does not have anything on the party and is finding 'masala' against it.

"The issue is being blown out of proportion... I do not have the remotest intention of humiliating the highest chair of our country," Chowdhury said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Uproar over Adhir's 'Rashtrapatni' remark for Murmu
Uproar over Adhir's 'Rashtrapatni' remark for Murmu
'BJP should lock this Parliament'
'BJP should lock this Parliament'
Record 19 Opposition MPs suspended from RS for week
Record 19 Opposition MPs suspended from RS for week
]Rishi Sunak Charms The Tory Faithful
]Rishi Sunak Charms The Tory Faithful
'Not sorry': Suspended MPs spend night at Parliament
'Not sorry': Suspended MPs spend night at Parliament
Recipes: Pyaz Ki Kachoris, Mirchi Vadas
Recipes: Pyaz Ki Kachoris, Mirchi Vadas
Would You Live In Barbie's World?
Would You Live In Barbie's World?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Government Is Trying To Intimidate Opposition'

'Government Is Trying To Intimidate Opposition'

Suspended MPs Stage Day-Night Protest

Suspended MPs Stage Day-Night Protest

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances