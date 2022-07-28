Uproar over Adhir's 'Rashtrapatni' remark for Murmu, Cong MP clarifies

The Parliament witnessed noisy scenes after Bharatiya Janata Party members strongly protested against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark on President Droupadi Murmu, leading to adjournment of the proceedings.

IMAGE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with other BJP MPs during a protest against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhurys remarks on President Droupadi Murmu, at Parliament House, in New Delhi, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Lok Sabha

As soon as the House met at 11 am, Union Minister Smriti Irani accused Chowdhury of disrespecting Murmu by calling her 'Rashtrapatni'.

Irani claimed that Chowdhury has disrespected the entire tribal community, women, poor and the downtrodden by his remark.

"The Congress leader has disrespected the President. The Congress could not tolerate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a poor tribal woman a Presidential candidate," she said.

Irani said Murmu has become the target of hatred of the Congress as the opposition party could not 'digest' that a poor tribal woman has become the President of the country.

"Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark is anti-Adivasi, anti-poor and anti-woman," she claimed.

Targeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Irani alleged that Gandhi had 'sanctioned humiliation' of a poor tribal woman who has occupied the highest constitutional post in the country.

"Sonia Gandhi mafi mango (Sonia Gandhi must tender an apology). Your male leaders are disrespecting a poor tribal woman," she said.

Irani claimed that such humiliation of Murmu will not be tolerated by the poor, tribals and women of the country.

BJP MPs strongly supported Irani, inviting counter protests from Congress members.

As the turmoil continued, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Chowdhury is the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha and used the remark while talking to the media during his party's protests over a host of issues.

The Congress leader on Thursday said he never intended to disrespect the President of India and had inadvertently used a word while talking to the media.

He also accused the ruling BJP of making a mountain out of a molehill.

The President is called 'rashtrapati' in Hindi

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for almost an hour on Thursday as the Opposition stuck to its demand for a discussion on price rise and the treasury benches sought an apology from Chowdhury over his remark on the President.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu took exception to opposition MPs rushing into the well holding placards over the issue of price rise.

"This is not the way," he said.

"Members who have brought placards, note down their names. And they are named."

According to rules, any MP named by the Chair has to withdraw from the proceedings of the House for the rest of the day.

"Please go to your seat. (If) you are named... then go out," Naidu said.

"People who are carrying placards, they are named and they have leave the house otherwise action will be taken," he added.

While there were about a dozen MPs in the well, Naidu did not say how many of them have been named.

Earlier, after the official listed papers were laid on the table, he said filming of the proceedings of the House by MPs is prohibited and action will be taken against anyone found violating the rules.

Naidu allowed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to make a submission on Chowdhury calling President Murmu 'rashtrapatni'.

After Sitharaman sought an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi over Chowdhury's remark, women MPs from the treasury benches also joined her in raising the issue.

Opposition MPs continued shouting slogans, forcing Naidu to adjourn the proceedings till 12 noon.

Slip of the tongue, says Adhir

Meanwhile, Chowdhury said his remark was a 'slip of the tongue' and alleged that the BJP was making a 'mountain out of a molehill' over the issue.

"One time I made an error... It was a slip of the tongue. What should I do? I said it and realised I uttered a wrong word. I even looked for mediapersons who I had said this to, to request them to not focus on it. However, I couldn't find them.

"Some ruling party members are deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill. It is very unfortunate," the Congress leader told reporters.