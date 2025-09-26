HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sonam Wangchuk arrested 2 days after violent protests

September 26, 2025 16:27 IST

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested Friday by a police party in Leh, two days after violent protests by supporters of the movement for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule of Constitution left four persons dead and 90 others injured, officials said.

IMAGE: Sonam Wangchuk. Photograph: ANI Video Grab 

Wangchuk was taken into custody by the police party led Ladakh DGP S D Singh Jamwal at 2.30 pm, the officials said.

It was not immediately clear aboyt the charges pressed against Wangchuk.

 

The home ministry had blamed Wangchuk, a senior member of Leh Apex Body (LAB) which along with Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) is spearheading the agitation in support of the demands for the past over five years, for provocation leading to the violence.

Wangchuk, who was leading a hunger strike in support of the demands, however, denied the charges.

He denounced the violence and also ended the fortnight-long fast following the violence on Wednesday.

