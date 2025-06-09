HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sonam booked tickets for trip and extended it to Shillong: Raja's mother

Source: ANI
Last updated on: June 09, 2025 14:20 IST

Late Raja Raghuvanshi's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, said that if Sonam Raghuvanshi is involved in the murder, she should be hanged.

IMAGE: Uma Raghuvanshi, Raja Raghuvanshi's mother. Photograph: ANI on X

She also asked the police to first interrogate the other three accused.

She said that Sonam behaved well towards her and used to hug her when they met. She added that if Sonam has no involvement in the case, then she should not be accused.

"They (police) did not tell even in the morning that Sonam was found. A CBI investigation should happen. If Sonam has not done anything, why would she be accused? Sonam had good behaviour; she used to hug me," Uma said.

Reacting to reports of the alleged involvement of one Raj Kushwaha in the murder case, she said, "I did not know about Raj Kushwaha, Sonam's parents may know about him. Our children never hide anything from their parents and can never do wrong to anyone."

 

"Sonam booked the tickets for the trip, and she may have extended the trip to Shillong, as my son did not know about the region. Her mother told that they visited (Shillong) last year," she said.

Uma said that when Raja told her about wearing a chain, she sensed the danger.

"I asked Raja why he wears the chain, he said Sonam asked him so. I sensed danger. There might be some planning. Her behaviour was good; I cannot believe how she did something like this," she said.

On Sonam Raghuvanshi being found near Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, Raja Raghuvanshi's brother Sachin Raghuvanshi, told ANI, "Sonam herself will reveal what happened. I thank Meghalaya Police and the CM for their investigation and help. Police will reveal everything. If she is found involved, then we will demand strict action."

Sonam Raghuvansi, the wife of late Raja Raghuvanshi, was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road, said a senior police official of Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya.

Source: ANI
