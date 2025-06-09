HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Honeymoon murder: Sonam found near UP dhaba, say cops

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Listen to Article
June 09, 2025 10:20 IST

Sonam Raghuvansi, the wife of Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi, was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road, said a senior police official of Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday.

IMAGE: Indore couple Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam. Photograph: X

Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while vacationing in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23. His body was found in a gorge on June 2, while a search for his wife was underway.

After Sonam was found in Uttar Pradesh, the police officials sent her to Sadar Hospital for initial treatment. Now she is kept in the Sakhi One Stop Centre, the official said.

Sakhi One Stop Centre is a shelter for women who are victims of violence.

The Meghalaya police on Monday said that Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed by men hired by his wife during their honeymoon in the state.

 

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated the state police for cracking the case that had shocked the nation.

"Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case... 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant, well done," he posted on X.

A tourist guide in Mawlakhiat, Albert Pde, had seen Raghuvanshi and his wife with three men on the day they went missing.

Albert said that he had seen the couple accompanied by three men as they were climbing over 3,000 steps from Nongriat to Mawlakhiat around 10 am on May 23.

He said he recognised the couple as he had offered his services to them on the previous day to climb down to see the famed living roots bridge in Nongriat, but they had politely refused and hired another guide.

He also said that all three men accompanying the couple were speaking in Hindi, indicating that they were not locals.

The families of the husband and the wife had sought a CBI investigation.

With inputs from PTI

