Sonam, Raj Kushwaha would constantly talk on phone: Victim's brother

Following Meghalaya Police's statement that the wife of late Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam, has surrendered, Raja's brother, Vipul Raghuvanshi, on Monday said that they will not agree that Sonam is accused until and unless she confesses to her crime.

IMAGE: Indore couple Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam. Photograph: X

However, he also said that if Sonam is involved in the case, then she should be punished.

Vipul also demanded a CBI probe in the matter, saying that Shillong (Meghalaya) police hadn't responded to their calls nor shared any details of the case.

Speaking to reporters, Vipul Raghuvanshi said, "I spoke to Govind (Sonam's brother) around 2 AM. He informed me that Sonam was found in Uttar Pradesh. After we contacted UP Police, Sonam was taken by the police. She did not surrender. We will not agree that Sonam is the accused until and unless she confesses to this. Both Raja and Sonam were happy in their marriage. I never saw the two fighting. Police have not even handed over the post-mortem report of my brother."

"Meghalaya CM keeps saying that the police are working 24X7 in this case, but we kept calling the SP, and he never picked up our phone. We have no idea how Sonam reached Ghazipur. We want the Madhya Pradesh Police and the CBI to investigate this case. Shillong Police did not share details with us. I just want to say that if Sonam is involved in this case, she should be punished..." he added.

Reacting to reports of the alleged involvement of one Raj Kushwaha in the murder case, the victim's brother alleged that Sonam would regularly talk on the phone with the man.

Unconfirmed reports claimed Raj Kushwaha was complicit in Sonam Raghuvanshi's alleged murder plot.

Vipul said that Kushwaha was an employee of Sonam Raghuvanshi.

"I had no idea about those 3-4 people till the time I did not know their names... Raj Kushwaha's name has come forward, which means Sonam can be involved in the murder... Raj Kushwaha was Sonam's employee. They would constantly talk on the phone," said Vipul Raghuvanshi.

He, however, said he never thought Sonam Raghuvanshi was capable of murdering Raja.

"Both of them were happy when their marriage was fixed...We never thought Sonam would do something like this...The Meghalaya government is not lying about the involvement of others... I have never seen Raj Kushwaha till now, I have just heard his name... Sonam can be involved in this... They were only supposed to go to Assam to offer prayers at Maa Kamakhya Temple. After that, they said they were heading to Shillong. We don't know who out of the two planned their visit to Meghalaya. They did not book any return tickets," he added.