Why will my daughter do such thing, asks Sonam's father

The father of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who has been arrested in her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi's murder, has claimed that his daughter is innocent and accused the Meghalaya police and government of "formulating" stories and "lying".

IMAGE: Sonam Raghuvanshi's father, Devi Singh. Photograph: ANI on X

Speaking to reporters, Devi Singh stated that his daughter, Sonam, came to a dhaba in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur and then called her brother, following which the police officials went to the dhaba and took her to the hospital.

"My daughter is innocent. I have trust in my daughter. She cannot do this (kill her husband). They got married with the consent of both families. The state (Meghalaya) Government has been lying from the beginning. My daughter came to a dhaba in Ghazipur last night and she called her brother. Police went to the dhaba, and she was taken from there. I have not been able to speak to my daughter. Why will my daughter do such a thing (kill her husband)?" he said.

Accusing the Meghalaya police of lying in the matter, Singh reiterated a demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe in the matter.

"The Meghalaya Police is lying. My daughter reached Ghazipur on her own. She was not arrested in Meghalaya. We were thinking of meeting Madhya Pradesh CM and then Union HM Amit Shah to request a CBI inquiry. Meghalaya Police is making up stories. Let the CBI inquiry begin, all officers at the police station (in Meghalaya) will be behind bars," he said.

Singh alleged that the Meghalaya police is trying to frame Sonam.

"Sonam called his brother, Govind, who informed me that Sonam has been found at a dhaba in Ghazipur. My appeal to the government is to get a CBI inquiry done. Meghalaya Police is lying. They did not do any inquiry. I am 100% sure that Meghalaya Police is involved in the murder of Raja. I have not spoken to the family of Raja. Sonam and Raja did not know each other before marriage. It was an arranged marriage. I have not been able to speak to my daughter. Only my son, Govind, spoke to Sonam around 2 AM. Sonam reached the dhaba in Ghazipur on her own. Meghalaya Police is trying to trap Sonam in this case. If a CBI inquiry is done, officials of the Police Station in Meghalaya will be behind bars," he said.

Earlier today, a senior police official of Uttar Pradesh Police said that Sonam was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road.

Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while vacationing in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23. His body was found in a gorge on June 2, while a search for his wife was underway.

The Meghalaya police on Monday said that Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed by men hired by his wife during their honeymoon in the state.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated the state police for cracking the case that had shocked the nation.

"Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case... 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant, well done," he posted on X.