Rediff.com  » News » Son takes out Rs 65 lakh supari to kill parents, bother

Son takes out Rs 65 lakh supari to kill parents, bother

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 22, 2024 19:29 IST
The Gadag police have cracked the mystery behind four murders that took place on April 19, with the arrest of eight people, including kingpin Vinayak Bakale, who allegedly gave a contract Rs 65 lakh contract to assailants to eliminate his parents and brother Karthik Bakale.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The plot went awry and the parents survived. However, Karthik Bakale and the family's close relatives were hacked to death in the early hours of April 19.

 

Karthik (27), Parashuram Hadimani (55), Lakshmi Hadimani (45) and Akanksha Hadimani (16) were found murdered at Dasara Oni in Gadag, police said.

Karthik was the son of BJP leader Prakash Bakale and Sunanda Bakale, who is the vice-president of Gadag-Betageri City Municipal Council.

Police sources said Karthik's marriage had been fixed, which the Hadimanis had come to attend.

Since the jewellery, valuables and cash were intact in the house, the police doubted that the motive was not robbery but something else, the police sources said.

They said that a property dispute among the siblings was suspected to be the reason behind the murder as Prakash was to give all his properties to Karthik, which irked Vinayak, who allegedly decided to wipe out his parents and brother.

On Monday, Inspector General of Police (North Zone) Vikas Kumar told reporters that they had arrested Vinayak Prakash Bakale (35), Fairoz Khazi (29), Jishan Khazi (24), all from Gadag; twin brothers Sahil Ashfaq Khazi (19), Sohail Ashfaq Khazi (19), Sultan Jilani Sheikh (23), Mahesh Jagannath Salunke (21) and Waheed Liyaqat Bepari (21), all from Miraj in Sangli district of Maharashtra.

Vinayak had given a Rs 65 lakh contract to Fairoz, who arranged vehicles and weapons and carried out surveillance, Kumar said.

The assailants broke into the house thinking that only three people were present, the IGP said, adding that the targets were Vinayak's parents and brother.

The agreement between Vinayak and the contract killers was such that the proceeds of the loot after killing the trio would belong to the contract killers.

“Vinayak gave the contract to eliminate his parents and brother Karthik. Fairoz organised the entire gang. It was a short term plan. But as Prakash Bakale raised an alarm, the panicked assailants fled the spot. Otherwise he was also a target,” IGP Vikas Kumar said.

He said that four of the accused were caught in Miraj while others were nabbed in Gadag.

The police officer said Vinayak tried to escape when he was caught.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
