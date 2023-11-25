News
Woman punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai on birthday

Woman punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai on birthday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 25, 2023 13:12 IST
A 38-year-old man died in Pune city of Maharashtra after his wife allegedly punched him in the face as she was apparently upset with him for not taking her to Dubai to celebrate her birthday, police said.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon in Wanwadi area, they said.

The deceased, Nikhil Khanna, was a real estate developer, according to the police.

"During the investigation, it came to light that the man's 36-year-old wife, Renuka, had her birthday on September 18. She wanted to celebrate it in Dubai, but her husband did not fulfil her demand," an official of Wanwadi police station said.

 

"Besides, the couple also had their wedding anniversary on November 5 and she was expecting some good gift from her husband. The woman was also upset as she wanted to go to Delhi for her relative's birthday, but there was no favourable response from her husband," he said.

The couple had a heated argument on Friday over these issues. In a fit of rage, the woman hit her husband on his nose that led to profuse bleeding and resulted in him falling unconscious, the official said.

After being informed by their neighbours, a police team reached the spot and took the victim to the Sassoon General Hospital, where he was declared dead, he added.

It is being probed whether the woman hit her husband using only her fist or some object, the police official said, adding that the exact cause of death will be known only after the autopsy.

"We have taken the woman into custody and further investigation into the case is on," he said.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 302 (murder) was registered against her.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
