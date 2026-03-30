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New Solar-Powered Method Could Revolutionise Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production

By H S Rao
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 30, 2026 19:59 IST

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A groundbreaking method using solar energy and captured CO2 to create sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) has been developed, offering a promising alternative to traditional, less sustainable feedstocks and paving the way for a greener aviation industry.

Photograph: Emily Chow/Reuters

Photograph: Emily Chow/Reuters

Key Points

  • A new method for producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) uses captured CO2 and concentrated solar energy, reducing reliance on used cooking oil.
  • The technique combines CO2 from the air with hydrogen and heats it using solar energy to create SAF.
  • Computer modelling suggests the US, Chile, Spain, South Africa, and China are ideal locations for large-scale solar-driven SAF production.
  • This solar-driven SAF technique improves on existing Direct Air Capture and CO2 Utilisation (DACCU) methods.
  • Replacing fossil fuels with concentrated solar energy can provide the intense heat needed for SAF production.

A new way of making sustainable aviation fuel that could cut the reliance on used cooking oil as a feedstock has been developed by a team of engineers led by the University of Sheffield.

The new technique captures CO2 from the air, combines it with hydrogen and then heats it using concentrated solar energy to produce the fuel.

 

In a study published in the journal Nature Communications, the researchers used comprehensive computer modelling and simulation to understand how and where this first-of-a-kind technology could function at an industrial scale.

Their analysis suggests that five countries across different continents could be suitable for such large-scale sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production plants, due to their high levels of sunlight and low costs of hydrogen or land. These are: the US, Chile, Spain, South Africa and China.

The research follows recent statistics from the UK's SAF mandate, which show the majority of SAF in the UK is made from used cooking oil.

The Potential of Solar-Driven SAF

Meihong Wang, Professor of Energy Systems at the University of Sheffield, who led the research, said: "Decarbonising the aviation industry is key to slowing global warming and achieving net zero. SAF has emerged as a promising solution to meet energy needs while reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

The solar-driven SAF technique was developed in collaboration with researchers from the East China University of Science and Technology. It improves on an existing proposed way of making SAF called Direct Air Capture and CO2 Utilisation (DACCU), which is currently in the research and development phase.

The researchers have shown in their study that replacing fossil fuel with concentrated solar energy is capable of providing the intense heat needed to create the chemical reactions to produce SAF.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
H S Rao in London
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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