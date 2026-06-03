BJP Files Cyber Crime Case Over Misuse Of Leaders' Images

The BJP's Bahraich unit has initiated a cyber crime investigation against a social media account for allegedly misusing images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister J P Nadda, alongside party symbols, to disseminate misleading content, highlighting growing concerns over online identity theft and misinformation.

Key Points The BJP's Bahraich unit has filed a cyber crime case against a social media account for allegedly misusing images of PM Modi and J P Nadda.

The Facebook account, named 'Rukhsana Bahraich', reportedly used BJP symbols and leaders' photos to spread misleading content.

A case has been registered under Section 66C (identity theft) of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.

Police are actively investigating to identify the operator and location of the social media account.

Authorities note a recent increase in fake social media profiles targeting political parties and public representatives.

A case has been registered against a social media account following a complaint by the BJP's Bahraich unit, alleging misuse of images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister J P Nadda, police said. The police have registered a case at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Bahraich under Section 66C (identity theft) of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008, and initiated an investigation, they said. The BJP's complainant has sought identification of the person operating the account and legal action against the accused.

Allegations Of Misleading Content

BJP district president Brijesh Pandey told PTI that a Facebook account named "Rukhsana Bahraich" allegedly used the background image of the BJP district office, photographs of Modi and Nadda, the party's lotus symbol and the national flag. He alleged that the account was circulating misleading and baseless content related to the party. Pandey further claimed that it also used religious symbols and images of deities on the profile to create confusion among people.

Following approval from the BJP district unit, a complaint was submitted at the cyber police station by BJP district media in-charge Shivankar Shukla, based on which the FIR was registered, he said.

Police Investigation Underway

Police said the identity of the person operating the social media account and the location from where it was being operated has not been established yet. The investigation has been assigned to Inspector Dilip Kumar Shukla, and police are examining technical evidence and digital trails to identify the account operator. Officials said cases involving the creation of fake social media profiles using names, images or symbols of political parties, public representatives and government institutions have increased in recent years, and people are advised to verify online information before relying on it.