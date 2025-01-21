5 Natural Tips To Keep Winter Problems Away

Smita Naram, co-founder of Ayushakti, suggests easy tips to protect your skin, hair and joints during the cold winter months.

How to stay healthy in the winter? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

Kindly note this image featuring Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and Anushka Sharma has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

As temperatures continue to dip in several parts of India, it is hard to relax and enjoy the weather with just a warm soup or herbal tea.

Every time you step out of the comfort of your home, you will notice the dry winds affecting your body, skin and hair.

Needless to say, winter care includes protecting ourselves and altering the food we eat.

It's important to keep the body nourished, hydrated and healthy.

Why not embrace simple, effective and natural remedies which can be implemented quickly from the comfort of your home?

Here are five easy DIY tips to combat common winter woes:

1. To tackle dry skin

Winter air strips moisture from the skin, leaving it flaky and dull.

To nourish your skin from within, drink a mixture of one teaspoon of ghee in warm milk on an empty stomach every morning.

Ghee is rich in healthy fats, which improve skin elasticity and hydration.

Another effective remedy is to massage your skin once a week with sesame oil which will enhance blood circulation, giving your skin a healthy glow.

For additional hydration, try applying fresh banana pulp to your face. Leave the mask on for 15 minutes before rinsing and enjoy softer, smoother skin.

You should try to avoid salads, beans and other gassy foods during this season as they tend to escalate dryness.

2. Tips to tackle hair loss naturally

During winters, the air can weaken your hair roots, leading to hair loss.

A nutrient-rich drink made from soaked sesame seeds and almonds can help combat this issue.

Soak 1 teaspoon of sesame seeds and four almonds overnight.

In the morning, peel the almonds, blend them with milk, add a teaspoon of ghee and sweeten the mixture with jaggery.

Have this drink on an empty stomach. This will nourish your hair from within, making it stronger and healthier.

Additionally, oil therapy is crucial and equally soothing during winter.

Mix oils like jojoba or tea tree with almond or coconut oil and massage this blend into your scalp.

This ensures a healthy scalp environment, which is vital for hair growth and strength.

3. Tips for chapped lips

Chapped or cracked lips are a common winter problem.

To prevent this, you can apply cow ghee, milk cream or fresh butter on your lips if you feel they are dry.

These act as excellent moisturisers.

For best results, use ghee as a lip balm twice a day to keep your lips soft, smooth and nourished.

4. Tips to beat common cold

Catching a viral fever or cold is common during winter.

Strengthening the immune system is an essential step everyone should focus on.

You can start with an immunity-boosting herbal brew.

Boil crushed ginger, basil leaves, black pepper, cardamom and cinnamon in water. After straining, add honey for a soothing drink that clears congestion. You can have this drink once a day.

Another effective remedy is roasting ajwain (carom) seeds on a griddle and inhaling the fumes for five minutes to relieve nasal congestion.

If you have a persistent cold, try a mix of fresh ginger juice, turmeric juice, garlic juice and adulsa leaf juice combined with honey. Refrigerate the mixture and take small doses throughout the day for quick relief.

5. Tips to soothe achy joints

Joint pain can become unbearable during cold weather, especially for elderly people but there are some remedies that provide warmth and relief.

The pind swed therapy is one of them.

This is an age-old remedy where you mix a small amount of ajwain powder and dry ginger powder, bundle it in a cloth and heat it.

Once the bundle is warm, use to massage the painful area. You can do this for 20 minutes daily to reduce inflammation and improve mobility.

You could also try using a paste made from turmeric, dry ginger, ajwain, asafoetida, fenugreek, coriander and garlic. Consume it twice a day to ease joint pain and stiffness naturally.

These simple home remedies aim to improve your overall health and keep your skin glowing, hair healthy and body pain-free no matter how cold it gets.

Embrace these small habits and breeze through winter with a healthier, happier you!

How to stay healthy in the winter? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.