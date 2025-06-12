Skirmishes In LA Continue

Protests against federal immigration sweeps continue despite the increased military presence in Los Angeles.

IMAGE: Protesters react during a clash with law enforcement officers at the protest in Los Angeles. Photograph: David Swanson/Reuters

IMAGE: A law enforcement officer holding a non-lethal weapon gestures as people march during the protest. Photograph: David Swanson/Reuters

IMAGE: A person reacts to non-lethal munitions shot by a member of law enforcement in downtown Los Angeles. Photograph: David Ryder/Reuters

IMAGE: A law enforcement officer fires a non-lethal munition at a protestor. Photograph: David Swanson/Reuters

IMAGE: Mounted police officers disperse people during a protest against federal immigration sweeps in Los Angeles. Photograph: David Swanson/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of law enforcement detain people as the protests continue. Photograph: David Ryder/Reuters

IMAGE: The protests have continued for several days now. Photograph: David Ryder/Reuters

IMAGE: Law enforcement officers detain protesters. Photograph: David Swanson/Reuters

IMAGE: We won't bend this protestor in downtown Los Angeles seems to day. Photograph: David Ryder/Reuters

IMAGE: A flag vendor walks through a standoff between protestors and police in Los Angeles. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff