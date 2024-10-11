Six coaches derail as Bagmati Exp hits goods train in TN, no deaths

An express train rammed into a stationary train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu and a few passengers were injured, railway officials said.

IMAGE: Relief and rescue operation underway after an express train hits a stationery goods train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu, October 11, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

The Bagmati Express train, after crossing Ponneri station at 20.27 hours, the crew experienced 'heavy jerk' and after it entered into the loopline, it collided with a goods train.

Kavarapettai, close to Ponneri, is near Chennai in Tiruvallur district.

Six coaches derailed and there were no casualties and a few passengers were injured.

A medical relief van and a rescue team had departed from Chennai central.

Though police said a fire broke out quickly near a coach, railway officials did not confirm it.

Rescue teams and ambulances have rushed to the spot, police added.

Tiruvallur district collector T Prabhushankar, senior state officials and divisional railway manager, Chennai, Southern Railway are on their way to the accident site.