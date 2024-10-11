News
Home  » News » Six coaches derail as Bagmati Exp hits goods train in TN, no deaths

Six coaches derail as Bagmati Exp hits goods train in TN, no deaths

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: October 11, 2024 23:46 IST
An express train rammed into a stationary train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu and a few passengers were injured, railway officials said.

IMAGE: Relief and rescue operation underway after an express train hits a stationery goods train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu, October 11, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

The Bagmati Express train, after crossing Ponneri station at 20.27 hours, the crew experienced 'heavy jerk' and after it entered into the loopline, it collided with a goods train.

 

Kavarapettai, close to Ponneri, is near Chennai in Tiruvallur district.

Six coaches derailed and there were no casualties and a few passengers were injured.

A medical relief van and a rescue team had departed from Chennai central.

Though police said a fire broke out quickly near a coach, railway officials did not confirm it.

Rescue teams and ambulances have rushed to the spot, police added.

Tiruvallur district collector T Prabhushankar, senior state officials and divisional railway manager, Chennai, Southern Railway are on their way to the accident site.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

