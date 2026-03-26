Situation under control, energy security stable: Centre on West Asia crisis

The government emphasised its proactive diplomatic outreach, noting that New Delhi is in touch with all sides and "taking everyone on board," while maintaining that ships are coming and supply lines remain active.

IMAGE: MT Mount Fuji, a Russian oil tanker carrying Russian oil, waits to unload near Narara Marine National Park in the Arabian Sea, Gujarat, India, March 11, 2026. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The Central government on Wednesday reassured that despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia, India remains on an equal footing. There is no cause for concern, as the overall situation arising out of the crisis is firmly under control, the Centre informed while briefing political parties at the all-party meet.