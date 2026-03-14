What Can We Do To Minimise The LPG Misery?

Let us start with ourselves. If we can reduce our LPG consumption by half, the problem is solved.

Reduce wastage. Alter eating styles. Diversify methods of food preparation, suggests Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (retd).

IMAGE: A man speaks on a phone as he sits on an empty LPG cylinder inside a truck in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict has disrupted Gulf oil infrastructure and effectively blocked traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Global crude prices have surged past $100 a barrel as oil production in Gulf countries declines amid attacks.

India imports over 60% of its LPG demand, with nearly 85% sourced from West Asia, exposing households to supply shocks.

A prolonged war could cause up to a 50% drop in LPG availability, forcing households to reduce consumption.

Experts suggest rationing LPG use, shifting to electric cooking appliances, and diversifying fuel imports to mitigate shortages.

Gulf War 3.0 has entered its 13th day. As West Asia burns and oil infrastructure of GCC countries are hit by Iran, and Iran's own are hit by the US-Israel combine; as the Strait of Hormuz is denied to global traffic, concerns over hydrocarbon shortages skyrocket around the world.

Oil production in the Gulf has been cut and the cost of crude has touched $ 100 a barrel and rising.

There is no end to the conflict in sight and stances on both sides only seem to be hardening with each passing day.

Hormuz Blockade Triggers Oil Shock

IMAGE: A map showing the Strait of Hormuz and Iran. Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters

The much touted regime change in Iran has not happened despite the first rung of its leadership being exterminated.

A new supreme leader has been anointed and the IRGC appears to be in control till now.

USA and Israel have been taken totally by surprise by Iran's sophisticated missile and drone warfare and its ability to sustain their onslaught.

Iran's attacks on US military infrastructure in GCC countries has been a hard punch on the USA's nose. The USA is smarting for revenge and Iran is not about to timidly surrender anytime soon.

IMAGE: An LPG gas tanker at anchor in Shinas, Oman. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Crude Prices Surge Above $100

If this is a likely prognosis, India will face a critical shortage in oil and gas as the conflict prolongs. So will many other countries around the world that depend on West Asian oil and gas.

In India's case, LPG is the most critical product that is used in the majority of Indian households and eateries, the shortage of which will have serious effects on the population at large.

India imports over 60% of its LPG demand of which 85% is sourced from West Asia. This amounts to about half its domestic consumption.

No wonder, it has led to a degree of panic, ably supported by doomsday media.

We now have two choices. One, we can whine and blame everyone else for our collective misery.

Individuals can blame government, government can blame the war, dealers can blame oil companies, consumers can blame hoarders, the Opposition can make it an election issue, media can go ballistic on public hardship and so on. None of this helps.

Why India Faces LPG Risk

IMAGE: A man buys induction as the uncertainty in LPG gas booking and delivery, strikes the demand for induction ovens in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

The other alternative is to do a quick reboot, at the individual, collective and institutional levels.

The problem statement is that there could be a 50% drawdown in LPG supply in the near future.

What can we do to minimise the misery? Let us start with ourselves. If we can reduce our LPG consumption by half, the problem is solved.

Reduce wastage. Alter eating styles. Fruits and several vegetables can be eaten raw or with minimum cooking.

Diversify methods of food preparation. Use OTGs, microwave ovens, induction cookers, air fryers and other such devices optimally though this could result in a higher electricity bill.

Reduce eating out since LPG supply to commercial eateries would be restricted.

How Households Can Cut LPG Use

IMAGE: Chefs cook biryani in traditional cooking pots on wood fire at an open centralised kitchen at the Arsalan restaurant amid disruptions in commercial LPG supply, in Kolkata, March 13, 2026. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

As a collective body of people, we should put off large social events and celebrations till supplies normalise.

As oil companies we should keep supplies flowing, albeit at a reduced rate.

As stockists and dealers, we should desist from opportunism and avoid hoarding or blackmarketing of LPG.

As government, we should put measures in place that deter corrupt practices and earn public confidence.

If necessary, the Essential Services Maintenance Act should be invoked in respect of supply, stocking and distribution of LPG to provide legal cover against malpractice.

Government Steps to Prevent Shortage

Government measures should also include diversifying LPG imports and making alternative fuels like coal available in adequate quantities to compensate for the LPG crunch.

Electricity tariff rebates should also be considered to provide relief to consumers for increased use of electricity as a result of the LPG shortage.

Of course, best diplomatic efforts should be mounted to bring an early end to the war.

Adversity has always united societies and brought out the best of the human spirit.

This war will also put us to test in different ways. It is time to show strength and character.

When the going gets tough, the tough get going.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (retd) is a former commander-in-chief of the Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff