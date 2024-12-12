Sister's Search In Assad's Slaughterhouse

Hayat al-Turki, 27, along with many others, searches Sednaya prison, known as a slaughterhouse under Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime, in the hope of finding their missing relatives.

IMAGE: Hayat al-Turki holds a phone with the picture of her brother as she searches Sednaya prison in the hope of finding her sibling, December 11, 2024. All photographs: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: Hayat amidst scattered belongings inside Sednaya prison.

IMAGE: Hayat holds a noose at Sednaya prison as she searches for her brother.

IMAGE: Hayat inside Sednaya prison.

IMAGE: Hayat waits outside Sednaya prison.

IMAGE: Hayat searches a room inside Sednaya prison, hoping to find her brother.

IMAGE: Hayat looks at a cell inside Sednaya prison, hoping to see her brother.

IMAGE: Hayat's search for her brother continues, here and below.

IMAGE: Hayat finds a prosthetic leg at Sednaya prison.

IMAGE: A wall is covered with numbers marked by prisoners while counting days at Sednaya prison.

IMAGE: A man prays as Syrians gather outside Sednaya prison searching for relatives imprisoned by the cruel and despotic Assad regime.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com