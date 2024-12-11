News
Home  » News » The Innocents Assad's Regime Murdered

The Innocents Assad's Regime Murdered

By REDIFF NEWS
December 11, 2024 19:23 IST
'Using only the light on their mobile phones, wailing men and women examined disfigured bodies lying in a darkened hospital morgue in Syria's capital for signs of their relatives who had disappeared into Bashar al-Assad's notorious prison system,' Reuters reported.

'Dozens of corpses -- blackened, decomposing and missing limbs or heads -- were found overnight by rescuers digging for hidden cells at Sednaya, a prison north of Damascus, where rights groups said torture and mass executions had been common,' Reuters added.

 

IMAGE: People look at bodies, believed to be of prisoners from Sednaya prison, according to forensic official Zaher al-Taqesh, at the Al Mojtahed hospital, after rebels seized the capital and ousted Syria's Bashar al-Assad, in Damascus, December 10, 2024. All Photographs : Mohamed Azakir /Reuters

 

IMAGE: Women look at a body believed to be of a prisoner from Sednaya prison.

 

IMAGE: People look at bodies, believed to be of prisoners from Sednaya prison, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: A woman reacts in horror as she looks at the bodies.

 

IMAGE: Men carry a body, believed to be of a prisoner from Sednaya prison.

 

IMAGE: A woman walks next to bodies recovered from Sendaya prison.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
