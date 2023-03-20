News
Rediff.com  » News » Sisodia's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Sisodia's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 20, 2023 19:42 IST
Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's judicial custody was extended till April 3 on Monday by a court in New Delhi in a case related to the excise policy being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

IMAGE: AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia being brought to Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi, on Friday, March 10, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

He is at present in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in a related case.

Special judge M K Nagpal extended the judicial custody of the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader in the CBI case after he was produced in the court virtually.

 

His bail plea in the matter will be heard by the court on Tuesday.

The ED arrested Sisodia on March 9 evening in the Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with the case being probed by the CBI pertaining to alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26.

