Rediff.com  » News » Saheb, you can trouble me, but...: Sisodia's message from Tihar

Saheb, you can trouble me, but...: Sisodia's message from Tihar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 11, 2023 12:08 IST
Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has sent a message from the Tihar jail, saying imprisonment may pose difficulties for him but it cannot break his spirit.

IMAGE: AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested the Aam Aadmi Party leader on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate too earlier this week.

 

"Saheb, you can trouble me by putting me in jail, but you cannot break my spirit. The British rulers also troubled the freedom fighters but their spirits did not break -- Manish Sisodia's message from jail," read a tweet in Hindi from the AAP leader's official Twitter handle.

Sisodia tendered his resignation from the Delhi Cabinet following his arrest by the CBI.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
