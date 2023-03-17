News
Sisodia's bungalow allotted to new minister Atishi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 17, 2023 16:25 IST
Over a fortnight after his arrest by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi excise policy case, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's bungalow has been allotted to Atishi, who was inducted into the cabinet earlier this month.

IMAGE: Delhi PWD minister Atishi addresses the press. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to an official letter by the Public Works Department on March 14, Atishi has been asked to give her acceptance within eight days of the issuance of the letter.

Sisodia had been staying at the AB-17 bungalow on Mathura Road, which was earlier with former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

 

The bungalow was allotted to Sisodia in 2015, when the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power in Delhi.

"It is a routine exercise. Since Sisodia had resigned, his bungalow will be reallotted to Atishi," said an official.

Sisodia has been asked to vacate the bungalow on or before March 21, according to the letter.

The letter said only 15 days retention period is permissible under the relevant rules.

Following the resignations of Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, both currently in Tihar jail in alleged corruption and money laundering cases, respectively, two Cabinet berths had fallen vacant.

Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were later inducted into the Cabinet.

Sisodia was arrested by CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

He is in judicial custody till March 20.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
