News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sisodia may be arrested in 2 to 3 days, says Kejriwal

Sisodia may be arrested in 2 to 3 days, says Kejriwal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 23, 2022 20:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, facing a Central Bureau of Investigation probe in the national capital's excise policy, may be arrested in two to three days, CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia address a press conference in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

Looking at the enthusiasm of the youth in Gujarat, it appears Sisodia may be arrested in two to three days instead of ten days he believed earlier, said Kejriwal, who is on a tour of the BJP-ruled state where Assembly polls are due by the year-end.

He was speaking at a townhall programme in Bhavnagar.

 

Sisodia, who was also present at the event, said the growing enthusiasm among the people of Gujarat in supporting the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat was the reason behind the CBI action against him.

The central agency had raided Sisodia's residence last week in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP offered to make me CM if I break AAP: Sisodia
BJP offered to make me CM if I break AAP: Sisodia
'Kejriwal becomes very dangerous to the BJP'
'Kejriwal becomes very dangerous to the BJP'
CBI is welcome, conspiracies won't break me: Sisodia
CBI is welcome, conspiracies won't break me: Sisodia
Stokes playing in IPL 2023 depends on...
Stokes playing in IPL 2023 depends on...
3 IAF officers sacked for BrahMos misfire into Pak
3 IAF officers sacked for BrahMos misfire into Pak
Adanis acquire promoter co, offer to buy 26% in NDTV
Adanis acquire promoter co, offer to buy 26% in NDTV
Prophet remark: BJP suspends T'gana MLA after arrest
Prophet remark: BJP suspends T'gana MLA after arrest
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How Opposition Can Take On Modi's BJP

How Opposition Can Take On Modi's BJP

'No Kejriwal impact on national scene'

'No Kejriwal impact on national scene'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances