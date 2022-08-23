Sisodia may be arrested in 2 to 3 days, says Kejriwal

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, facing a Central Bureau of Investigation probe in the national capital's excise policy, may be arrested in two to three days, CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia address a press conference in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

Looking at the enthusiasm of the youth in Gujarat, it appears Sisodia may be arrested in two to three days instead of ten days he believed earlier, said Kejriwal, who is on a tour of the BJP-ruled state where Assembly polls are due by the year-end.

He was speaking at a townhall programme in Bhavnagar.

Sisodia, who was also present at the event, said the growing enthusiasm among the people of Gujarat in supporting the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat was the reason behind the CBI action against him.

The central agency had raided Sisodia's residence last week in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.