'No Kejriwal impact on national scene'

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, left, interacts with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the 'Har Hath Tiranga' programme on the eve of Independence Day 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Modi will face problems in 2024 and that is why the BJP is spreading disinformation that there is a betrayal on Nitish Kumar's part," Dr Shakeel Ahmad, senior Congress leader and former Union minister, tells Rediff.com Senior Contributors Sunil Gatade and Venkatesh Kesari.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspects a paddy plantation in Sheikhpura district, August 20, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

How do you see the Bihar development? What will be its impact on the national scene?

It is a welcome change. It will have an impact on the national scenario also.

People know the character of the BJP, they destroy their partners -- Akali Dal to several other parties.

They tried to poach the MLAs of Nitish Kumar's party to topple his government and to install their own government with the help of MLAs that would have defected from Nitish's party.

So Nitish Kumar very smartly preempted the BJP.

This government is more stable because Nitish Kumar and the BJP government had the support of 126-127 MLAs. Now this government has the support of 164 MLAs.

Impact at the national level is that previously, people were thinking that only the BJP could topple the governments of non-BJP parties.

Now they (the BJP) have tasted their own medicine. There is a mood of euphoria in Bihar over the change of government.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi with Home Minister Amit Anilchandra Shah. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prime Minister Modi is suggesting that the battle for the 2024 Lok Sabha election has already been won by the BJP after its spectacular victory in UP.

The BJP's performance in Uttar Pradesh in the last assembly polls as compared to their number of MPs has come down.

The number of MLAs has come down as compared to the number of MPs (including their assembly segments).

The BJP had lost in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan though in MP and Karnataka they were able to come back through money power, the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and other means.

Now the scenario will entirely change in Bihar, Jharkhand and in Bengal.

Modi will face problems in 2024 and that is why the BJP is spreading disinformation that there is a betrayal on Nitish Kumar's part.

In the 2015 assembly election, Modi addressed as many as 42 meetings in Bihar and still the BJP could win only 53 seats and the Congress, JD-U (Janata Dal-United) and RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) were able to form a government.

In 2017, when Nitish Kumar aligned with the BJP, it was dubbed a masterstroke. Now the same people are crying that what has happened is a betrayal.

So (this parting of ways with the BJP by Nitish Kumar) will have much more impact in the Parliament elections.

As Congress general secretary sometime ago, you looked after Punjab and Delhi. What lessons does the Congress need to draw from its reverses?

In Punjab, disappointment among the people about the AAP government has already set in.

There is no law and order and anti-national elements are gaining ground.

Arvind Kejriwal is running Punjab from Delhi.

If you know the psyche of the people of Punjab, they do not like a Delhi chief minister dictating (to them).

People will come back to the Congress. I see no impact of Kejriwal on the national scene.

IMAGE: Chier Minister Nitish Kumar being felicitated by Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Can Nitish Kumar become the V P Singh of 2024?

I don't think so. It will be decided by Opposition parties.

My personal view is that Modi will be replaced by the leader of a national party.

The Congress will be the largest party among the Opposition parties.

The Congress is the main Opposition party in 10 to 12 states and in government in some states.

Nitish Kumar has a clean image. One thing I must appreciate is that despite being with the BJP for such a long period, Nitish Kumar has a secular image.

I have interacted with him on many occasions and he was very firm and straightforward on tackling communal situations.

Will Rahul Gandhi's proposed Bharat Jodo campaign be a trendsetter ahead of the 2024 polls?

The Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will be launched next month, will attract huge attention.

With a daily padyatra of 25 km, the Yatra would help (build) a greater connection between the party and people.

Rahul Gandhi has been persistently raising the voice of the people on corruption, unemployment, Agniveer and the problems of farmers.

So this will be a big occasion for people joining the mainstream of Opposition politics.

