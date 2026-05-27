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Bihar Singer Arrested Over Abusive Post Against Chief Minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 20:43 IST

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A local singer in Bihar has been arrested for allegedly posting an abusive comment against Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on social media, sparking a police investigation.

Key Points

  • Local singer Chunnu Lal Yadav arrested in Jehanabad, Bihar for abusive social media post.
  • The singer allegedly used objectionable language against Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.
  • The social media post went viral, leading to the singer's arrest.
  • A case was registered at the Patna cyber police station.

A local singer was arrested in Bihar's Jehanabad district on Wednesday for allegedly posting an abusive comment against Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on social media, police said.

Singer Accused of Tarnishing Chief Minister's Image

Chunnu Lal Yadav (35), a resident of Siripur village in the Makhdumpur police station area, allegedly attempted to tarnish the image and dignity of the chief minister through the post, they said.

 

"Chunnu Lal Yadav, a local singer and lyricist from the Magadh region, had posted an abusive comment and used objectionable language against the chief minister on social media. The content later went viral. He has been arrested," SDPO (Ghoshi) Kriti Kamal told reporters.

Investigation Underway After Social Media Post

A case was registered at the Patna cyber police station, following which the arrest was made, he said.

A detailed investigation into the case is underway, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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